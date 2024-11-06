Bull mastiff dog to be destroyed after Carnoustie attack

A bull mastiff will be destroyed after spending two years in kennels since an attack on a teenage boy and his dog in Carnoustie.

William McPhee, of the town’s Gibson Street, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit being in charge of dangerous dog Dexter.

McPhee, 55, “couldn’t cope” with Dexter, who had been handed over by a neighbour.

The dog was unsupervised, untethered and unmuzzled when it attacked the boy and his dog, injuring both.

Police had to use batons to bring an end to Dexter’s “vicious” attack.

After almost 24 months in kennels, Dexter will now be euthanised.

Dangerously out of control

McPhee, 55, admitted he was in charge when Dexter was dangerously out of control in Carnoustie’s Malt Row on November 23 2022.

The hefty dog ran towards a 14-year-old boy and his Dogue de Bordeaux and seized it.

Dexter repeatedly jumped on the dog, pinned it to the ground and repeatedly bit it on the neck, leaving it injured.

It also struggled violently with the dog’s owner, who is too young to be identified.

Dexter repeatedly failed to stop when commanded to do so and bit the young boy on his hand, leaving him injured too.

‘Full-blooded bite’

Fiscal depute Jill Drummond said: “The dog has been in kennels in that time.

“Nobody has come forward to claim that dog.

“It’s quite a vicious attack. Police couldn’t control the dog. The dog was struck with batons.

“It was a full-blooded bite. (The boy) went to A&E after the incident.

“He sustained a small puncture wound to his right hand by his middle finger which required paper stitches and antibiotics.”

Ms Drummond explained the boy’s dog was left with bite marks on its front legs and ribs and a “badly” bitten lip.

“The dog survived, thankfully.

“There were quite a lot of people involved trying to separate the dogs.

“From what’s been described, the dog (Dexter) was seriously out of control.

“The dog itself (Dexter) sustained injuries with being hit by batons.”

No motion to save dog

Defending, solicitor Sarah Russo said: “Although the offence date is 2022, I think proceedings were raised in 2024.

“The dog in question was seized and is still effectively in kennels.

“The dog is not Mr McPhee’s dog. He accepts he was in charge.

“At the material time, the dog actually belonged to a neighbour of his.

“Mr McPhee couldn’t cope with the dog.

“He’s not seeking to have the dog returned to him.”

“The defence will not be making any submissions in relation to the Crown’s motion for destruction of the animal.”

Sheriff Neil Kinnear ordered social work reports and deferred sentencing until December 12.

He granted an order to destroy Dexter.

