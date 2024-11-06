Bull mastiff dog to be destroyed after Carnoustie attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Bull mastiff dog to be destroyed after Carnoustie attack

No motion was made to save the dangerous dog Dexter, which has been in kennels for two years.

By Ross Gardiner
William McPhee
William McPhee was in charge of the dog at the time.

A bull mastiff will be destroyed after spending two years in kennels since an attack on a teenage boy and his dog in Carnoustie.

William McPhee, of the town’s Gibson Street, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit being in charge of dangerous dog Dexter.

McPhee, 55, “couldn’t cope” with Dexter, who had been handed over by a neighbour.

The dog was unsupervised, untethered and unmuzzled when it attacked the boy and his dog, injuring both.

Police had to use batons to bring an end to Dexter’s “vicious” attack.

After almost 24 months in kennels, Dexter will now be euthanised.

Dangerously out of control

McPhee, 55, admitted he was in charge when Dexter was dangerously out of control in Carnoustie’s Malt Row on November 23 2022.

The hefty dog ran towards a 14-year-old boy and his Dogue de Bordeaux and seized it.

Bull mastiff
A bull mastiff. Image: Shutterstock.

Dexter repeatedly jumped on the dog, pinned it to the ground and repeatedly bit it on the neck, leaving it injured.

It also struggled violently with the dog’s owner, who is too young to be identified.

Dexter repeatedly failed to stop when commanded to do so and bit the young boy on his hand, leaving him injured too.

‘Full-blooded bite’

Fiscal depute Jill Drummond said: “The dog has been in kennels in that time.

“Nobody has come forward to claim that dog.

“It’s quite a vicious attack. Police couldn’t control the dog. The dog was struck with batons.

“It was a full-blooded bite. (The boy) went to A&E after the incident.

“He sustained a small puncture wound to his right hand by his middle finger which required paper stitches and antibiotics.”

Ms Drummond explained the boy’s dog was left with bite marks on its front legs and ribs and a “badly” bitten lip.

“The dog survived, thankfully.

“There were quite a lot of people involved trying to separate the dogs.

“From what’s been described, the dog (Dexter) was seriously out of control.

“The dog itself (Dexter) sustained injuries with being hit by batons.”

No motion to save dog

Defending, solicitor Sarah Russo said: “Although the offence date is 2022, I think proceedings were raised in 2024.

“The dog in question was seized and is still effectively in kennels.

“The dog is not Mr McPhee’s dog. He accepts he was in charge.

“At the material time, the dog actually belonged to a neighbour of his.

“Mr McPhee couldn’t cope with the dog.

“He’s not seeking to have the dog returned to him.”

“The defence will not be making any submissions in relation to the Crown’s motion for destruction of the animal.”

Sheriff Neil Kinnear ordered social work reports and deferred sentencing until December 12.

He granted an order to destroy Dexter.

