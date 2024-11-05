Simo Valakari opens up on St Johnstone goalkeeper situation – and admits young stoppers have been let down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Simo Valakari opens up on St Johnstone goalkeeper situation – and admits young stoppers have been let down

Rae will get his chance against Motherwell after being dropped by Craig Levein.

By Eric Nicolson
Ross Sinclair and Josh Rae before St Johnstone's game against Rangers.
Ross Sinclair and Josh Rae. Image: SNS.

Simo Valakari has launched a passionate defence of his St Johnstone goalkeepers, with the Perth boss admitting he can’t get his head around the fact they were left to work without a specialist coach for over a month.

At the point in the season Josh Rae was replaced by Ross Sinclair, Ryan Esson had left McDiarmid Park and Gordon Marshall had yet to be recruited to the backroom staff.

Former Scotland under-21 international, Sinclair, found himself in a position where he was splitting his time between playing and coaching.

And Valakari believes both young goalies, neither of whom have a Premiership campaign under their belts, were let down.

“I’ll be very honest, the biggest mistake was to not have a goalkeeper coach,” said the Finn.

“I could not believe it when I heard. ‘Wow, they have been training on their own?’

“In this league, goalkeeper is the most difficult position. So many balls come into the box.

“You’re under pressure all the time – and from the fans and the media.

“But they were on their own and had nobody to talk to about it.

“If you treated your kids like we treated our young goalkeepers, you wouldn’t be happy as a parent.

“You can’t have two 23-year-olds and a 19-year-old left to practice themselves.

St Johnstone goalkeeper, Ross Sinclair.
St Johnstone goalkeeper, Ross Sinclair. Image: SNS.

“Ross is a very responsible guy and started to take training but as a player you can’t think about your own training and coaching at the same time.

“That’s why I don’t like how much criticism our keepers have been getting – because it wasn’t fair for them.

“Marsh has been working very well with them so later on we will start judging where they are.”

January wait

Valakari confirmed he won’t be signing a free agent goalie, preferring to put his faith in Rae, Sinclair and Craig Hepburn before assessing whether to strengthen in January.

“The window was closed and there wasn’t a free goalkeeper coming up somewhere,” he said. “It was my decision to work with the three goalkeepers that we have.

“As always at every football club, when the window opens, then we need to see where we are.”

Valakari confirmed that a muscle injury which forced Sinclair off at half-time of Saints’ defeat to Hearts will rule him out of contention for the trip to Motherwell on Saturday.

“We’ve not got all the information we need but he will be out for the weekend,” he reported.

“In the St Mirren game there was a moment when he landed awkwardly and hurt his hip.

“It was very tight for a couple of days and then, when that happens, you start compensating and you can get a muscle problem somewhere else.

“It was a surprise for me when I got in the dressing room on Saturday.

“There’s no drama or anything.

Josh Rae couldn't prevent the Hearts winner.
Josh Rae couldn’t prevent the Hearts winner. Image: SNS.

“It will now be a good opportunity for Josh who has been waiting for his chance.

“I’ve not seen him play yet – only in a closed-doors game against Hibs – and the situation now is totally different to the situation at the start of the season.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how he plays.”

Local lad

Valakari admitted that, as at other clubs across the world, life can be tougher for players rooted in the local area, with Sinclair having come through the St Johnstone academy.

“Of course,” he said.

“As an outside coach or player, you come to the club and then you leave.

“For local guys, this is their home.

“People know that they care about this club. They’ve grown up with the club. It’s in their blood.

“If this person gets smashed, he really gets hurt.

“As a local boy, he is doing everything he can for his club and his community. He lives and breathes it and helps coach local kids.

“I don’t understand why sometimes local boys are a target.”

