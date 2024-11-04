Josh Rae backed to seize his St Johnstone chance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Josh Rae backed to seize his St Johnstone chance

The goalkeeper replaced Ross Sinclair during Saints' defeat to Hearts.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone goalkeeper, Josh Rae.
St Johnstone goalkeeper, Josh Rae. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone defender, Jack Sanders, has backed Josh Rae to seize his chance if Simo Valakari decides to turn his substitute spell in goals into a longer run in the team.

Valakari was forced into a half-time change between the posts after Ross Sinclair picked up a muscle injury.

Rae, who had been on the bench for over two months, acquitted himself well in the second half of Saints’ 2-1 defeat to Hearts.

And Sanders believes the way in which the new Perth boss likes his side to build from the back will suit the former Airdrie man.

“Josh has had to be patient,” said Sanders.

“The standards in our training are really good every day.

“Everyone drives each other on. I know it’s similar with the goalkeepers.

“There was a change at the start of the season and you see Josh day to day, his standards haven’t dropped.

Ross Sinclair and Josh Rae before St Johnstone's game against Rangers.
Ross Sinclair and Josh Rae. Image: SNS.

“I’m sure if Ross is injured, he will be more than ready to come in.

“I know when he was at Airdrie last season, they play a similar kind of way to how we are looking to play.

“Across the back, we are trying to keep the ball, have long spells of possession.

“So he is used to that.

“I thought when he came on for the second half, he was good. He was positive and that’s all we could ask from him really.”

Positives in defeat

Saints have lost now two games in a row after winning two games in a row.

But Sanders believes the form curve is undeniably an upward one.

“We’re massively disappointed,” said the former Kilmarnock centre-back. “Deflated is probably the right word to be honest because, similar to midweek, I thought we were really good in spells.

“A 15-minute period in the second half was tough for us but, overall, we managed the game quite well.

“But when we scored, our levels dipped a tiny bit.

“That was the most disappointing thing because I think if we had been at it after the equaliser, the outcome might have been different.

Jack Sanders and Hearts' Blair Spittal in action.
Jack Sanders and Hearts’ Blair Spittal in action. Image: SNS.

“Even though it’s a loss, I feel there are some positives to take from it.

“The margins are so tight. It’s only us who can turn it around.

“We stopped using the ball. The way the manager wants to play, we are quite patient with it even at the back.

“I understand sometimes it might be a bit frustrating the fact we’re not going forward as much but we’re trying to control the game.

“I just think that sometimes we need to be more penetrative.”

Still learning

Sanders has been a first team regular for the vast majority of the season and believes his own form is improving as the campaign progresses.

“I’ve relished the challenge of the change in style,” he said.

“This is the first time I’ve played at this level so I knew coming here I was nowhere near the finished article as such.

“I’m still young-ish playing centre back.

“And the new manager is playing differently to the old manager.

“I’m just trying to improve my game as much as I can to ensure I am the best player I can be for the club.

“I’m really enjoying working under him. I think you can see the response from the players.

“We are doing everything we can to get the results better.”

