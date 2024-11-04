Josh Rae backed to seize his St Johnstone chance

St Johnstone defender, Jack Sanders, has backed Josh Rae to seize his chance if Simo Valakari decides to turn his substitute spell in goals into a longer run in the team.

Valakari was forced into a half-time change between the posts after Ross Sinclair picked up a muscle injury.

Rae, who had been on the bench for over two months, acquitted himself well in the second half of Saints’ 2-1 defeat to Hearts.

And Sanders believes the way in which the new Perth boss likes his side to build from the back will suit the former Airdrie man.

“Josh has had to be patient,” said Sanders.

“The standards in our training are really good every day.

“Everyone drives each other on. I know it’s similar with the goalkeepers.

“There was a change at the start of the season and you see Josh day to day, his standards haven’t dropped.

“I’m sure if Ross is injured, he will be more than ready to come in.

“I know when he was at Airdrie last season, they play a similar kind of way to how we are looking to play.

“Across the back, we are trying to keep the ball, have long spells of possession.

“So he is used to that.

“I thought when he came on for the second half, he was good. He was positive and that’s all we could ask from him really.”

Positives in defeat

Saints have lost now two games in a row after winning two games in a row.

But Sanders believes the form curve is undeniably an upward one.

“We’re massively disappointed,” said the former Kilmarnock centre-back. “Deflated is probably the right word to be honest because, similar to midweek, I thought we were really good in spells.

“A 15-minute period in the second half was tough for us but, overall, we managed the game quite well.

“But when we scored, our levels dipped a tiny bit.

“That was the most disappointing thing because I think if we had been at it after the equaliser, the outcome might have been different.

“Even though it’s a loss, I feel there are some positives to take from it.

“The margins are so tight. It’s only us who can turn it around.

“We stopped using the ball. The way the manager wants to play, we are quite patient with it even at the back.

“I understand sometimes it might be a bit frustrating the fact we’re not going forward as much but we’re trying to control the game.

“I just think that sometimes we need to be more penetrative.”

Still learning

Sanders has been a first team regular for the vast majority of the season and believes his own form is improving as the campaign progresses.

“I’ve relished the challenge of the change in style,” he said.

“This is the first time I’ve played at this level so I knew coming here I was nowhere near the finished article as such.

“I’m still young-ish playing centre back.

“And the new manager is playing differently to the old manager.

“I’m just trying to improve my game as much as I can to ensure I am the best player I can be for the club.

“I’m really enjoying working under him. I think you can see the response from the players.

“We are doing everything we can to get the results better.”