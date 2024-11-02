Simo Valakari insists St Johnstone are on the right track despite loss to Hearts and explains goalkeeper change

Simo Valakari is determined his St Johnstone team won’t become a side that earns plaudits and pity but not points.

But the Perth boss believes their 2-1 defeat to Hearts was further evidence that Saints are moving in the right direction.

The hosts cancelled out an early Nicky Clark own goal when the same man tucked away a 68th minute penalty.

However, the game was lost after they surrendered the initiative and Kenneth Vargas scored the winner less than 10 minutes later.

Explaining the drop-off, Valakari said: “Where we are in this moment it takes so much effort to get these goals.

“We played some good football and had good moments.

“We had so much energy to get our goal and then when we scored it I felt a little bit of a breath out.

“Then when you give quality players time and space you are not on top of them as we were for most of the match.

“That’s why it became difficult and that’s why the second goal came.

“It was emotional energy rather than physical.”

The Finn added: “I don’t want St Johnstone to be a team where people say: ‘They play nice football, they pass, they move, oh they lost’.

“No, no, no. We want to play winning football.

“What the players are doing on the training field and in matches gives us the chance to win football matches.

“We know how tight the margins are in this league.

“We just need to work harder and better to turn those margins on our side.

“Then we will be an even better team.

“When I see what my players are doing, that gives me confidence that we are moving in the right way.”

Beni Baningime surged through the middle of the pitch to set-up Vargas, going past four men in blue and white.

“Our striker guessed a little bit that they would play back then a quality player turns between two players,” said Valakari.

“The two players closes to him – Sven and Holty – were both on yellow cards.

“Once he got through he was driving against our defenders.

“Could we have done better? Yes. But that’s football.”

No red for Rowles

Before Saints equalised, there was a controversial decision by referee, Chris Graham, to not give Kye Rowles a second booking when he brought down Adama Sidibeh just outside the box.

“How it was explained to me from the referee was there was no caution because the ball was going towards the corner,” said Valakari.

“As always, I respect it.”

Goalkeeper, Ross Sinclair, was substituted at half-time, with Josh Rae taking his place.

“Ross felt something in his hip and groin so he needed it to come out,” Valakari reported.

“Josh has been working really hard in training. He’s a good goalkeeper.

“Pity for Ross but now a big opportunity for Josh.”