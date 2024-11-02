Simo Valakari insists St Johnstone are on the right track despite loss to Hearts and explains goalkeeper change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari insists St Johnstone are on the right track despite loss to Hearts and explains goalkeeper change

The Perth side lost 2-1 after fighting their way back in the Premiership contest.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

Simo Valakari is determined his St Johnstone team won’t become a side that earns plaudits and pity but not points.

But the Perth boss believes their 2-1 defeat to Hearts was further evidence that Saints are moving in the right direction.

The hosts cancelled out an early Nicky Clark own goal when the same man tucked away a 68th minute penalty.

Nicky Clark scores.
Nicky Clark scores. Image: SNS.

However, the game was lost after they surrendered the initiative and Kenneth Vargas scored the winner less than 10 minutes later.

Explaining the drop-off, Valakari said: “Where we are in this moment it takes so much effort to get these goals.

“We played some good football and had good moments.

“We had so much energy to get our goal and then when we scored it I felt a little bit of a breath out.

“Then when you give quality players time and space you are not on top of them as we were for most of the match.

“That’s why it became difficult and that’s why the second goal came.

“It was emotional energy rather than physical.”

The Finn added: “I don’t want St Johnstone to be a team where people say: ‘They play nice football, they pass, they move, oh they lost’.

“No, no, no. We want to play winning football.

“What the players are doing on the training field and in matches gives us the chance to win football matches.

“We know how tight the margins are in this league.

“We just need to work harder and better to turn those margins on our side.

“Then we will be an even better team.

“When I see what my players are doing, that gives me confidence that we are moving in the right way.”

Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

Beni Baningime surged through the middle of the pitch to set-up Vargas, going past four men in blue and white.

“Our striker guessed a little bit that they would play back then a quality player turns between two players,” said Valakari.

“The two players closes to him – Sven and Holty – were both on yellow cards.

“Once he got through he was driving against our defenders.

“Could we have done better? Yes. But that’s football.”

No red for Rowles

Before Saints equalised, there was a controversial decision by referee, Chris Graham, to not give Kye Rowles a second booking when he brought down Adama Sidibeh just outside the box.

“How it was explained to me from the referee was there was no caution because the ball was going towards the corner,” said Valakari.

“As always, I respect it.”

Hearts open the scoring.
Hearts open the scoring. Image: SNS.

Goalkeeper, Ross Sinclair, was substituted at half-time, with Josh Rae taking his place.

“Ross felt something in his hip and groin so he needed it to come out,” Valakari reported.

“Josh has been working really hard in training. He’s a good goalkeeper.

“Pity for Ross but now a big opportunity for Josh.”

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone midfielder, Jason Holt.
Jason Holt: St Johnstone have an identity and need to stick with it
Paavo (left) and Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari explains why son Paavo will join Perth coaching staff
Simo Valakari explained to Benji Kimpioka why he took the striker off.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari spells out 'non-negotiables' to star striker Benji Kimpioka
Sven Sprangler running beside a St Mirren player while playing for St Johnstone.
Sven Sprangler embracing new St Johnstone status
St Johnstone manager, Simo Valakari, suffered his first loss.
4 St Johnstone talking points as one player shines brightest in Simo Valakari's new-look…
St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari reveals lesson St Johnstone must learn after falling to 3-1 defeat against…
St Johnstone Fans napkin protest
St Johnstone ultras explain bizarre napkin protest at Dens Park
7
St Johnstone defender, Kyle Cameron.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari expects Kyle Cameron to benefit from armband 'weight' being…
St Johnstone's Matt Smith.
Matt Smith reveals love for St Johnstone as Perth star talks up hopes of…
St Johnstone captain, Nicky Clark.
Simo Valakari reveals Nicky Clark is the permanent St Johnstone captain

Conversation