Jason Holt: St Johnstone have an identity and need to stick with it

St Johnstone have found an identity, according to Jason Holt.

And, even though their passing football wasn’t on point in the second half of a defeat to St Mirren in midweek, the Perth midfielder believes head coach, Simo Valakari, has got the right plan for his new-look team.

“That’s the way the manager wants us to play,” said Holt, who was part of a Saints team that popped the ball around their Paisley opponents in the first 45 on Wednesday night, having done the same against Dundee a few days earlier.

“The team certainly has the players to do that. You can clearly see an identity since the manager came in.

“It’s about being brave when you come up against teams that want to press you high.

“The manager is backing us to do it.

“We managed to get ourselves out of some tight situations. We didn’t get the result but I think if performances are positive on the whole we should pick up more points along the way.

“That will benefit us in the long run. It suits me. It’s the way I like to play the game. It’s really enjoyable to play in, loads of touches of the ball.

“We had that wee bit of momentum and it’s important we don’t let Wednesday night affect it and don’t get too down.

“It’s all to play for against Hearts who don’t want to be down near the bottom of the table either.”

Sidibeh goal drought

It’s nearly three months since Adama Sidibeh last scored, with the Gambia international unfortunate to see a superb goal against St Mirren disallowed for a foul on Charles Dunne.

Holt believes it’s just a matter of time before the 26-year-old starts finding the back of the net again.

“Strikers are desperate to get on the scoresheet, you can see that,” he said. “Adama has done really well in the games I’ve been in the building.

“He’s just desperate for that goal but it will come.

“With the work-rate he puts in, I’ve no doubt the luck will fall on his side and we will see him on the scoresheet soon.

“I remember him being very good at Livingston near the end of last season. I didn’t play but I was watching.

“Especially in the first half, St Johnstone could have been way ahead.

“In that forward line, the options we’ve got are really positive for us going into games.”