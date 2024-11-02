Jason Holt: St Johnstone have an identity and need to stick with it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jason Holt: St Johnstone have an identity and need to stick with it

The Perth midfielder hopes that the second half setback against St Mirren doesn't knock them off course.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone midfielder, Jason Holt.
St Johnstone midfielder, Jason Holt. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone have found an identity, according to Jason Holt.

And, even though their passing football wasn’t on point in the second half of a defeat to St Mirren in midweek, the Perth midfielder believes head coach, Simo Valakari, has got the right plan for his new-look team.

“That’s the way the manager wants us to play,” said Holt, who was part of a Saints team that popped the ball around their Paisley opponents in the first 45 on Wednesday night, having done the same against Dundee a few days earlier.

“The team certainly has the players to do that. You can clearly see an identity since the manager came in.

“It’s about being brave when you come up against teams that want to press you high.

“The manager is backing us to do it.

Jason Holt likes the style of football Simo Valakari has adopted.
Jason Holt likes the style of football Simo Valakari has adopted. Image: SNS.

“We managed to get ourselves out of some tight situations. We didn’t get the result but I think if performances are positive on the whole we should pick up more points along the way.

“That will benefit us in the long run. It suits me. It’s the way I like to play the game. It’s really enjoyable to play in, loads of touches of the ball.

“We had that wee bit of momentum and it’s important we don’t let Wednesday night affect it and don’t get too down.

“It’s all to play for against Hearts who don’t want to be down near the bottom of the table either.”

Sidibeh goal drought

It’s nearly three months since Adama Sidibeh last scored, with the Gambia international unfortunate to see a superb goal against St Mirren disallowed for a foul on Charles Dunne.

Holt believes it’s just a matter of time before the 26-year-old starts finding the back of the net again.

“Strikers are desperate to get on the scoresheet, you can see that,” he said. “Adama has done really well in the games I’ve been in the building.

“He’s just desperate for that goal but it will come.

“With the work-rate he puts in, I’ve no doubt the luck will fall on his side and we will see him on the scoresheet soon.

Adama Sidibeh was unlucky not to end his goal drought against St Mirren.
Adama Sidibeh was unlucky not to end his goal drought against St Mirren. Image: SNS.

“I remember him being very good at Livingston near the end of last season. I didn’t play but I was watching.

“Especially in the first half, St Johnstone could have been way ahead.

“In that forward line, the options we’ve got are really positive for us going into games.”

