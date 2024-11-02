Former lawyer says her new Cupar hat store is a ‘sweet shop for adults’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Former lawyer says her new Cupar hat store is a ‘sweet shop for adults’

Joss Hindmarsh, 48, found her love of headwear while living in Brazil.

By Ellidh Aitken
Joss outside her new Hat Studio. Image: Zoe Barrie
Joss outside her new Hat Studio. Image: Zoe Barrie

A new shop offering customers the chance to buy or hire handmade hats has opened in Cupar.

Joss Hindmarsh, 48, has opened The Hat Studio by Joss Designs on the Fife town’s Lady Wynd.

She describes the store as a “sweet shop for adults” with bespoke hats inspired by nature and colour.

Joss, a former lawyer, started to design hats after learning to make headdresses for samba dancers in Brazil when she moved to the country with her husband in the RAF.

Some of Joss’s creations. Image: Zoe Barrie
Joss worked making headdresses for samba dancers while living in Brazil. Image: Paulo Lopes/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock

She said: “I had to reinvent myself when we went to Brazil, as I couldn’t work as a lawyer there, and I went to work making big headdresses for the samba dancers.

“When we came back to Scotland, I learned how to make hats properly, and since then I have been working at home and my business has been getting increasing traction.

“But I didn’t have somewhere for people to come and see the work I do, so the idea for a shop was born and the right premises came up.

‘One-stop shop for pricing’ at new Cupar hat store

“People buy hats and wear them once, then they have to store them.

“It is spending money on something they are not going to wear again, so I also have a hire service.

“Customers can hire their hat, and a matching handbag, so have a one-stop shop on pricing.

“They are getting great designer products that aren’t only going to wear once.

“A hat can be worn five, eight, 10 times if it is stored well.”

Joss Hindmarsh has opened The Hat Studio. Image: Zoe Barrie

The store – which has moved into the former Temptation cake shop unit – also has a workshop so people can make their own hats.

Joss says she has had a “lovely” reaction since opening with customers travelling from Edinburgh and Fife.

She added: “The shop is bright and colourful and joyful.

“I wanted it to feel like a sweet shop for adults.

Joss describes the store as a ‘sweet shop for adults’. Image: Zoe Barrie
The hats come with matching handbags. Image: Zoe Barrie

“Small businesses are really suffering right now and I am trying to understand and tackle the affordability issue for customers.

“For similar money to buying a mass-made product, people can wear something unique.”

It comes after plans emerged for the Cupar Toymaster toy shop to close after 40 years.

However, a new travel agency has opened on Crossgate.

