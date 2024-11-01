Sven Sprangler embracing new St Johnstone status

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sven Sprangler embracing new St Johnstone status

The midfielder was Saints' star man in the midweek defeat to St Mirren.

By Eric Nicolson
Sven Sprangler running beside a St Mirren player while playing for St Johnstone.
Sven Sprangler had another good game for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Sven Sprangler has gone from St Johnstone fringe player to focal point.

And the Perth midfielder is embracing the responsibility he has been given in Simo Valakari’s new-look team.

The Swede has started every game since Craig Levein was sacked and, now that Valakari is allowed to work on the touchline, has played every minute of the last two matches.

The new head coach wants to see his team passing their way up the pitch and Sprangler is becoming an increasingly important factor in starting Saints attacks from his holding midfield role.

The 29-year-old is appreciative of the faith placed in him by Valakari and relishing his playmaker role.

Sven Sprangler poses for a pic in his St Johnstone training gear.
Sven Sprangler has enjoyed a reversal of fortune at St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“I am very grateful for that,” said Sprangler. “It’s good for me to improve as a player and I also want to be available for the play and to help the team.

“That’s my aim.

“It’s good to be out there playing 90 minutes, especially when I wasn’t playing a lot before.

“Now I am in there, I am enjoying every minute of it and I will do everything for the team.

“I am improving that little bit more with every game. I feel I can keep pushing to be the best version of myself for the team.”

Bounce-back against Hearts

Sprangler is confident that Saints can put their midweek loss to St Mirren behind them and bounce back quickly against Hearts on Saturday.

“Everything we did on the training pitch, we also tried in the game which was good,” he said.

“We have momentum with that but we have to stop conceding three goals.

Sven Sprangler and Jack Sanders celebrate St Johnstone taking the lead against St Mirren.
Sven Sprangler and Jack Sanders celebrate St Johnstone taking the lead against St Mirren. Image: SNS.

“It’s bitter when you do that but we want to put that right in the next game.”

He added: “In the first half against St Mirren we were more on the front foot, more aggressive against the ball.

“We kept the ball well.

“When you score three goals away, it’s good. But two of them were disallowed.

“In the second half, they put pressure on us and with the set-pieces we know they are very dangerous.

“They hurt us with second balls.

“That’s a little bit disappointing because it felt like there was a win or a point in the game for us. The good thing is on the weekend we have the next game.”

Conversation