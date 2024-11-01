Call to revoke free bus passes from youths ‘terrorising’ Leven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Call to revoke free bus passes from youths ‘terrorising’ Leven

Colin Davidson says a small but hardcore group is causing havoc across Leven and beyond, including on buses.

By Claire Warrender
Councillor Colin Davidson. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Councillor Colin Davidson. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A Fife councillor has called for free bus passes to be revoked from a “hardcore group” of youths terrorising Leven town centre.

Colin Davidson says bus drivers are being regularly spat on and bus station staff threatened.

And many people are frightened to travel on buses at night as a result of the ongoing behaviour.

Leven bus station. Image: Google.

Mr Davidson says while 99% of youngsters are not involved, those who are must be dealt with.

He said: “It’s common knowledge there’s a very small hardcore number of youths causing issues across Levenmouth and beyond.

“The free bus passes, something I support, need to be revoked from these youths as a first step.”

‘Behaviour is getting more and more reckless’

Mr Davidson said the justice system must do more to clamp down on the trouble makers.

“They’re hanging about the Shorehead and the bus station and causing havoc,” he said.

The Leven councillor says free bus passes should be removed from those who do not behave
The Leven councillor says free bus passes should be removed from those who do not behave. Image: Darrell Benns

“Bus drivers are being spat on and bus station staff are being threatened.

“Their behaviour is getting more and more reckless because they believe they have impunity.”

Mr Davidson, convener of Fife Council’s Levenmouth area committee, says police are doing a great job but need support.

“Parents need to take responsibility for this,” he said.

“If they can’t control them then we need to give them support to do so.”

Suspension of free bus passes under consideration

Transport Scotland, the Scottish Government’s transport agency, is already working with bus operators to develop sanctions against anti-social bus travellers.

These include the temporary suspension of concessionary cards.

Meanwhile, police say they are working hard to deter and investigate anti-social behaviour in Levenmouth.

Police are well aware of issues caused by a hardcore group of youths in Leven. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Inspector Matt Spencer said: “We would like to reassure the community that when incidents are reported, they are fully investigated.”

He also said officers work closely with a range of organisations to engage with young people and resolve issues.

“Patrols are ongoing throughout the Leven area at key times to address this,” Mr Spencer said.

“The vast majority of young people are responsible and considerate when out and about.

“However, I would ask for the support of parents and carers to promote positive behaviours and ensure you know where your children are and what they are doing.”

More from Fife

Maryanne Jones with an e-fit showing how son Kenneth may have aged. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Kenneth Jones: Timeline in Fife teenager's disappearance as police launch new probe
David Mcilroy's German shorthaired pointer Hugo was attacked by an out-of-control pack in Kinross on October 20. Image: Kenny Smith.
Bring back dog licences, say Kinross and Fife owners whose pets were viciously attacked
3
Myra Philp was a Fife victim of the Post Office scandal
Perthshire and Fife postmasters say fight is not over despite £1.8bn Horizon compensation announcement
A firefighter outside the burnt-out flat at Abbotsford Court. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Evacuated Glenrothes resident has 'no idea' when they will return after flat goes up…
Police outside Wellwood recycling centre, Dunfermline. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Man, 66, dies after being found injured at Dunfermline landfill site
Georgia Gatherum-Marshall with husband James and kids Lilli and Archi. Image: Georgia Gatherum-Marshall/Facebook
VIDEO: St Andrews mum with mystery illness hosts Halloween 'spooky walk' to pay for…
Lucian McIvor
Tayport stalker 'Cupid' plagued ex-partner for six months, years after break-up
Uncertainty surrounds £5m of cultural projects planned for Dunfermline under levelling-up
Outrage as £5m pledged for Dunfermline amphitheatre and other cultural spaces hangs in the…
Chancellor Rachel Reeves leaves 11 Downing Street with her ministerial red box before delivering her first Budget. Image: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire
Uncertainty over levelling up cash for Perth and Dunfermline after Budget
Building fire Leven
Boy, 12, charged in connection with fire in Leven

Conversation