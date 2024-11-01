Call to revoke free bus passes from youths ‘terrorising’ Leven

A Fife councillor has called for free bus passes to be revoked from a “hardcore group” of youths terrorising Leven town centre.

Colin Davidson says bus drivers are being regularly spat on and bus station staff threatened.

And many people are frightened to travel on buses at night as a result of the ongoing behaviour.

Mr Davidson says while 99% of youngsters are not involved, those who are must be dealt with.

He said: “It’s common knowledge there’s a very small hardcore number of youths causing issues across Levenmouth and beyond.

“The free bus passes, something I support, need to be revoked from these youths as a first step.”

‘Behaviour is getting more and more reckless’

Mr Davidson said the justice system must do more to clamp down on the trouble makers.

“They’re hanging about the Shorehead and the bus station and causing havoc,” he said.

“Bus drivers are being spat on and bus station staff are being threatened.

“Their behaviour is getting more and more reckless because they believe they have impunity.”

Mr Davidson, convener of Fife Council’s Levenmouth area committee, says police are doing a great job but need support.

“Parents need to take responsibility for this,” he said.

“If they can’t control them then we need to give them support to do so.”

Suspension of free bus passes under consideration

Transport Scotland, the Scottish Government’s transport agency, is already working with bus operators to develop sanctions against anti-social bus travellers.

These include the temporary suspension of concessionary cards.

Meanwhile, police say they are working hard to deter and investigate anti-social behaviour in Levenmouth.

Inspector Matt Spencer said: “We would like to reassure the community that when incidents are reported, they are fully investigated.”

He also said officers work closely with a range of organisations to engage with young people and resolve issues.

“Patrols are ongoing throughout the Leven area at key times to address this,” Mr Spencer said.

“The vast majority of young people are responsible and considerate when out and about.

“However, I would ask for the support of parents and carers to promote positive behaviours and ensure you know where your children are and what they are doing.”