Care round-up: Injury risk at Forfar home and praise for Leven service

Upgrades are needed at a Forfar home and a Leven service has been praised in the latest care inspections.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate reports for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The organisation is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet standards.

The watchdog grades services on key areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Some reports were only published weeks after the inspections took place.

St David’s Care Home, Forfar

Previous ratings

Wellbeing – 5

Leadership – 3

Staff – 4

Setting – 4

Planning – 4

New ratings

Wellbeing – 5

Leadership – 3

Staff – 5

Setting – 3

Planning – 5

Inspection date

October 7

The watchdog said people enjoyed “positive experiences” of living at the home and had developed relationships with staff.

Inspectors also said people were supported “effectively”.

However, they said some areas of the service “required upgrading or improvement” with damage in rooms providing a risk of injury or contamination.

Inspectors also found a “lack of comfortable seating” and “cluttered” areas that made cleaning more difficult.

Inspired Breaks, Leven

Previous ratings

Not available

New ratings

Wellbeing – 5

Leadership – 3

Staff – 4

Setting – 5

Planning – 4

Inspection date

October 11

Inspectors said people enjoyed “very good care and support” at the care service, which provides respite for adults with learning disabilities.

Staff were also said to be “experienced and worked well together”.

Relatives were also “highly satisfied” with the service and people “enjoyed very good facilities”.

However, quality assurance and record keeping required improvement.

Abbey House Residential Care Home, Kirriemuir

Previous ratings

Wellbeing – 4

Leadership – 4

Staff – 4

Setting – 3

Planning – 5

New ratings

Wellbeing – 4

Leadership – 4

Staff – 4

Setting – 4

Planning – 4

Inspection date

September 4

Inspectors found that people “looked and sounded well” at the home and benefitted from responsive care and support.

Staff provided care and support “with compassion” and the environment was “overall” clean and well-maintained.

The Care Inspectorate recommended improvements in the recording of accidents.

Doodlebugs Day Nursery, Aberuthven, Perthshire

Previous ratings

Care, play and learning – 4

Setting – 4

Leadership – 3

Staff – 5

New ratings

Care, play and learning – 4

Setting – 4

Leadership – 4

Staff – 5

Inspection date

September 18

Inspectors said children were cared for by “warm, caring and nurturing” staff.

They were provided with “appetising and nutritious snacks and homemade meals” while also experiencing “fun, stimulating and interesting play opportunities”.

The watchdog added that children were supported to “reach their potential”.

Castlehill Out of School Club, Cupar

Previous ratings

Not available

New ratings

Care, play and learning – 4

Setting – 4

Leadership – 4

Staff – 4

Inspection date

October 1

Children were “happy, settled and having fun” during the inspection visit.

Staff were found to be “respectful” and provided a “varied selection of resources” for children.

Workers also promoted children’s safety and wellbeing.

The watchdog recommended improved consultation with families.

