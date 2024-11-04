Care round-up: Injury risk at Forfar home and praise for Leven service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Care round-up: Injury risk at Forfar home and praise for Leven service

We take a look at the latest reports for care homes, nurseries, childminders and after-school clubs across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

By Ellidh Aitken
The latest care inspections include praise for Inspired Breaks in Leven. Image: Google Street View
The latest care inspections include praise for Inspired Breaks in Leven. Image: Google Street View

Upgrades are needed at a Forfar home and a Leven service has been praised in the latest care inspections.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate reports for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The organisation is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet standards.

The watchdog grades services on key areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Some reports were only published weeks after the inspections took place.

St David’s Care Home, Forfar

Previous ratings

  • Wellbeing – 5
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 4
  • Setting – 4
  • Planning – 4

New ratings

  • Wellbeing – 5
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 5
  • Setting – 3
  • Planning – 5

Inspection date

  • October 7
St David’s Care Home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

The watchdog said people enjoyed “positive experiences” of living at the home and had developed relationships with staff.

Inspectors also said people were supported “effectively”.

However, they said some areas of the service “required upgrading or improvement” with damage in rooms providing a risk of injury or contamination.

Inspectors also found a “lack of comfortable seating” and “cluttered” areas that made cleaning more difficult.

Inspired Breaks, Leven

Previous ratings

  • Not available

New ratings

  • Wellbeing – 5
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 4
  • Setting – 5
  • Planning – 4

Inspection date

  • October 11

Inspectors said people enjoyed “very good care and support” at the care service, which provides respite for adults with learning disabilities.

Staff were also said to be “experienced and worked well together”.

Relatives were also “highly satisfied” with the service and people “enjoyed very good facilities”.

However, quality assurance and record keeping required improvement. 

Abbey House Residential Care Home, Kirriemuir

Previous ratings

  • Wellbeing – 4
  • Leadership – 4
  • Staff – 4
  • Setting – 3
  • Planning – 5

New ratings

  • Wellbeing – 4
  • Leadership – 4
  • Staff – 4
  • Setting – 4
  • Planning – 4

Inspection date

  • September 4
Abbey House Care Home in Kirriemuir. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

Inspectors found that people “looked and sounded well” at the home and benefitted from responsive care and support.

Staff provided care and support “with compassion” and the environment was “overall” clean and well-maintained.

The Care Inspectorate recommended improvements in the recording of accidents.

Doodlebugs Day Nursery, Aberuthven, Perthshire

Previous ratings

  • Care, play and learning – 4
  • Setting – 4
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 5

New ratings

  • Care, play and learning – 4
  • Setting – 4
  • Leadership – 4
  • Staff – 5

Inspection date

  • September 18
Doodlebugs Day Nursery. Image: Google Street View

Inspectors said children were cared for by “warm, caring and nurturing” staff.

They were provided with “appetising and nutritious snacks and homemade meals” while also experiencing “fun, stimulating and interesting play opportunities”.

The watchdog added that children were supported to “reach their potential”.

Castlehill Out of School Club, Cupar

Previous ratings

  • Not available

New ratings

  • Care, play and learning – 4
  • Setting – 4
  • Leadership – 4
  • Staff – 4

Inspection date

October 1

Castlehill After School Club is at Castlehill Primary School. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Children were “happy, settled and having fun” during the inspection visit.

Staff were found to be “respectful” and provided a “varied selection of resources” for children.

Workers also promoted children’s safety and wellbeing.

The watchdog recommended improved consultation with families.

Other recent reports published by the Care Inspectorate are listed below (clicking will download a PDF):

You can find the full inspection reports on the Care Inspectorate website.

