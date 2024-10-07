St Johnstone goalie Ross Sinclair opens up on coaching difficulties

St Johnstone goalkeeper Ross Sinclair has opened up on the difficulty of trying him to establish himself as the Perth club’s No.1 while doubling up as a part-time McDiarmid Park coach.

Over a month passed between Ryan Esson leaving McDiarmid Park and Gordon Marshall arriving.

During that time, Sinclair had to take-on two roles as he and Josh Rae battled for a place in Craig Levein’s starting line-up.

Sinclair admitted that not having a full-time goalkeeper coach for so long was far from ideal.

“It’s been a tough period for the goalkeepers,” said the 23-year-old.

“At the start of the season, Craig Hinchliffe going to Aberdeen was a big blow.

“Bringing Ryan Esson in was great but then Ryan got an opportunity elsewhere.

“It was hard.

“I was taking the training sessions myself and then trying to get myself in the team.

“We didn’t have that shoulder to lean on – me, Josh and the younger goalkeepers – which was tough.

“That’s what we need – that experience.

“It’s a great appointment having Gordon in. He’s one of the best and hopefully it will start to show.”

Improving

Sinclair has now played five Premiership games in a row and impressed at Ibrox in the most recent of those.

“I had a season out with an (elbow) injury,” he said. “When I first played in pre-season it was about getting over the mental barrier.

“I think they wanted to loan me out but I said to the gaffer: ‘Listen, I’m here to stay. I’ve been at the club long enough, I want to the No.1 at St Johnstone’.

“He said to keep fighting and that my time would come. Josh got a run of games then.

“That’s the life of a goalkeeper. You’re going to sit on the sidelines.

“It was just a bit harder because I’d had that period out last year and I was biding my time waiting for this chance.

“I think every game I’ve added a bit more belief and confidence. Hopefully that will start showing.”

Working with a new boss

New manager, Simo Valakari, now has a fortnight to get training ground messages across to the Perth players as the Premiership season pauses for international football.

“We’ve only been introduced to him so far, really,” said Sinclair. “I’m really excited.

“I don’t know much about him but he looks like he’s got a really positive vibe.

“That’s what we need and I can’t wait to work with him.

“He will be ready for the fight.

“We’re all looking forward to working with him.

“The international break comes at a good time for that.

“It gives the boys who are not away the opportunity to work on the training ground with the gaffer.

“I’m sure he will be a breath of fresh air for us.

“We have to use this as a reset for the rest of the season and start putting results together before Christmas.

“We played better against Rangers, although the scoreline wasn’t what we wanted.

“There are definitely some positives to take. After a heavy defeat to Celtic we’ve played much better football and got in behind them as the game went on.

“We kept possession of the ball and changed our style. Hopefully there’s a lot more to come.”