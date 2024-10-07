St Johnstone goalie Ross Sinclair opens up on coaching difficulties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone goalie Ross Sinclair opens up on coaching difficulties

The former Scotland international had a split McDiarmid Park role for over a month.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone goalkeeper, Ross Sinclair.
St Johnstone goalkeeper, Ross Sinclair. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone goalkeeper Ross Sinclair has opened up on the difficulty of trying him to establish himself as the Perth club’s No.1 while doubling up as a part-time McDiarmid Park coach.

Over a month passed between Ryan Esson leaving McDiarmid Park and Gordon Marshall arriving.

During that time, Sinclair had to take-on two roles as he and Josh Rae battled for a place in Craig Levein’s starting line-up.

Sinclair admitted that not having a full-time goalkeeper coach for so long was far from ideal.

“It’s been a tough period for the goalkeepers,” said the 23-year-old.

“At the start of the season, Craig Hinchliffe going to Aberdeen was a big blow.

“Bringing Ryan Esson in was great but then Ryan got an opportunity elsewhere.

“It was hard.

“I was taking the training sessions myself and then trying to get myself in the team.

“We didn’t have that shoulder to lean on – me, Josh and the younger goalkeepers – which was tough.

Gordon Marshall is the new Saints goalkeeper coach.
Gordon Marshall is the new Saints goalkeeper coach. Image: SNS.

“That’s what we need – that experience.

“It’s a great appointment having Gordon in. He’s one of the best and hopefully it will start to show.”

Improving

Sinclair has now played five Premiership games in a row and impressed at Ibrox in the most recent of those.

“I had a season out with an (elbow) injury,” he said. “When I first played in pre-season it was about getting over the mental barrier.

“I think they wanted to loan me out but I said to the gaffer: ‘Listen, I’m here to stay. I’ve been at the club long enough, I want to the No.1 at St Johnstone’.

Ross Sinclair and Josh Rae before St Johnstone's game against Rangers.
Ross Sinclair and Josh Rae before St Johnstone’s game against Rangers. Image: SNS.

“He said to keep fighting and that my time would come. Josh got a run of games then.

“That’s the life of a goalkeeper. You’re going to sit on the sidelines.

“It was just a bit harder because I’d had that period out last year and I was biding my time waiting for this chance.

“I think every game I’ve added a bit more belief and confidence. Hopefully that will start showing.”

Working with a new boss

New manager, Simo Valakari, now has a fortnight to get training ground messages across to the Perth players as the Premiership season pauses for international football.

“We’ve only been introduced to him so far, really,” said Sinclair. “I’m really excited.

“I don’t know much about him but he looks like he’s got a really positive vibe.

“That’s what we need and I can’t wait to work with him.

“He will be ready for the fight.

“We’re all looking forward to working with him.

Simo Valakari at Ibrox.
Simo Valakari at Ibrox. Image: SNS.

“The international break comes at a good time for that.

“It gives the boys who are not away the opportunity to work on the training ground with the gaffer.

“I’m sure he will be a breath of fresh air for us.

“We have to use this as a reset for the rest of the season and start putting results together before Christmas.

“We played better against Rangers, although the scoreline wasn’t what we wanted.

“There are definitely some positives to take. After a heavy defeat to Celtic we’ve played much better football and got in behind them as the game went on.

“We kept possession of the ball and changed our style. Hopefully there’s a lot more to come.”

Conversation