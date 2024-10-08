‘Astonishment’ as Wormit Farmhouse bought for £1 goes on the market for £65,000

A derelict Fife farmhouse sold to a developer for £1 has returned to the market six months on with an asking price of £65,000.

The move is the latest twist in a five-year saga involving Wormit Farmhouse.

It started in 2019 when Persimmon Homes was granted planning permission for a £19 million housing development in the village.

The housebuilder was ordered to restore the listed 18th century farmhouse as a condition of the consent.

However, while 42 homes were completed and sold some years ago, work on the old house never started.

Persimmon said it had found “significant complexity” during an inspection of the farmhouse foundations.

And it said passing the ownership to Dundee-based Castle Developments was the best way of ensuring the refurbishment was carried out,

Wormit Farmhouse ‘an incredible opportunity for those with vision’

Taybridgehead councillor Jonny Tepp says the fact the farmhouse and surrounding land is now for sale for £65,000 is “astonishing”.

However, Dundee agent Harmony Homes Estate says it is “an incredible opportunity for those with a vision for transformation”.

And their website continues: “The current derelict building is awaiting a new lease of life to restore it to its former glory.

“Imagine the satisfaction of breathing new life into this once-loved but now derelict building, creating a unique and stunning property that stands out in this popular area.”

The land and farmhouse are described as having stunning views over the River Tay.

But Mr Tepp is now very worried about the building’s future.

He said: “I’ve written to planning to ask what’s going on because this seems rather odd.

“My understanding is Persimmon sold it to Castle Developments for £1 so they could do the restoration.”

Farmhouse sale does not break planning rules

He added: “We thought the planning condition we imposed would secure its restoration.

“We were told it would be unreasonable to put a timescale on it and here we are.

“It’s a very strange set of affairs.”

Fife Council says putting Wormit Farmhouse on the market does not break any planning rules.

Planning service manager Alastair Hamilton said: “The planning process does not restrict the sale of this property.

“However any new owner will inherit the obligations of the previous approved permissions for the farmhouse, in addition to the associated legal responsibilities which also come with the purchase of a listed building.”

Castle Developments did not respond to a request for comment.