Gleneagles Hotel posts £4.3m profit in annual accounts following tax rebate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Gleneagles Hotel posts £4.3m profit in annual accounts following tax rebate

The luxury hotel group attracts guests from across the world to its Auchterarder resort.

By Paul Malik
Gleneagles Hotel
Gleneagles Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Gleneagles Hotel has posted a profit of £4.37 million in its annual accounts, after receiving a deferred tax rebate of £107,000.

The luxury hotel increased pre-tax profits to more than £4.2m to the end of March this year, and enjoyed a turnover of £87.4m.

This was slightly down comparable to pre-tax profit levels the year before, which were £4.8m.

But because of the tax adjustment, Gleneagles’ profits were 5% higher than in the accounts published in March 2023.

Gleneagles Hotel is one of Perthshire’s largest employers, with 1,169 members of staff on the company books in the same time frame.

It spent £31.5m on staffing costs, up from £29.1m the year previous, and increased its staff roll by 21.

And Gleneagles has also invested in its properties, upgrading 28 guest rooms and installing a new, state-of-the-art irrigation system on its PGA golf course.

Gleneagles Hotel profit boost

Gleneagles is a world-renowned resort which attracts guests from across the globe, which featured in the hit programme Succession, featuring Dundee-born Brian Cox.

Actors, models and rock stars like Sir Rod Stewart have all stayed at Gleneagles Hotel in the last year, including when fashion house Dior hosted a show at nearby Drummond Castle.

The directors are confident they will continue to see guests and clients visit over the coming year because of the quality and unique nature of what they offer.

But the largest risk faced by Gleneagles, they added, was shocks to the European and US economies which could discourage overseas guests visiting.

Economic shocks pose risk

In the company report, managing director Conor O’Leary said they would continue with the commercial strategy which had proved lucrative to profit margins last year.

He said: “The company has benefitted from the continued execution of the business strategy, which is to lead in luxury hospitality through offering a unique guest experiences and adventures in positioning Gleneagles as the ‘Glorious Playground’ at the heart of the Scottish countryside.

“Given the continued success, the same strategy will be followed in the coming year, with an increased focus on sustainability and technology investment as well as the ongoing development of new ideas and concepts in order to remain competitive.

Conor O’Leary  at Gleneagles Hotel, Auchterarder. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson

“The year to March 2024 saw The Gleneagles Hotel perform strongly, with revenue and profits exceeding budgeted level and the prior year.

“Gleneagles Hotel was awarded The Times and Sunday Times Hotel of the Year for 2024.

“During the year we continued to invest in the resort facilities, with the refurbishment of 28 guest bedrooms, installation of a new state-of-the-art irrigation system on the PGA Centenary golf course and the development of the Gleneagles Sporting Club.

“The Gleneagles sporting club offers new facilities to our guests and members, including padel courts and an indoor climbing wall.”

More from Business

Eden Mill's Smoked Salt, which uses East Neuk Salt Co. salt. Image: Eden Mill
Fife firms team-up for whisky cocktail which should be taken with a pinch of…
Martin Grant, managing director of Arbroath-based jam manufacturers Mackays.
Boss of Angus jam firm Mackays on losing £2.8m in 'most challenging year'
4
An aerial shot of GSK's base in Montrose. Image: GSK
Pharma giant GSK says Montrose key to global operations
Pitlochry Hydro Hotel
Pitlochry Hydro Hotel sold to third owners in four years
3
The partly finished Stewart Milne Homes site in Auchterarder. Image: Morag Lindsay/DC Thomson
Fife housebuilder acquires unfinished Stewart Milne site in Perthshire
John Justice, owner of Dundee's Pillars Bar, with a pint of beer. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee beer fans: 'Shrinking pints won't make us drink less'
12
Former St Andrews golf marshal Ian MacMillan is overseeing volunteer procedures at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
From St Andrews golf marshal to global businessman: How a shocking health diagnosis transformed…
Superfine Manufacturing is headquartered on Orchardbank Industrial Estate. Image: Milbank Group
Family business which has operated in Angus for 60 years acquired
The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort and Spa in St Andrews.
The Old Course Hotel: Luxury Fife hotel makes loss of more than £1m
Steven Mitchell, founder of The Buffalo Farm, Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
The Buffalo Farm: People who paid thousands into Fife firm's crowdfunding won't receive penny…
2

Conversation