‘Confusion’ amid news derelict Wormit Farmhouse transferring to developer for £1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

‘Confusion’ amid news derelict Wormit Farmhouse transferring to developer for £1

Persimmon Homes was ordered to refurbish the listed building as a condition of planning consent for a £19m development.

By Claire Warrender
There are fears the Wormit farmhouse will deteriorate beyond repair. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
There are fears the Wormit farmhouse will deteriorate beyond repair. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

A Fife councillor is “confused and in the dark” amid reports Persimmon Homes is selling a derelict farmhouse for £1.

The company was ordered to restore Wormit Farmhouse in 2019, as part of planning consent for a £19 million neighbouring development.

Councillor Jonny Tepp, front, with other concerned residents outside Wormit Farmhouse. Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

However, despite the fact the 42 homes were completed some years ago, the farmhouse still lies in a sorry state.

It has now been confirmed the housebuilder is in the process of transferring ownership of the 18th century building to Dundee-based Castle Developments, which now plans to carry out the renovation.

And the development will be subject to the same conditions attached by councillors almost five years ago.

Taybridgehead councillor Jonny Tepp said: “We are confused and in the dark and completely at the whim of Persimmon, it seems.

“It’s a very strange world out there.”

Best way of ensuring Wormit Farmhouse refurbishment

Persimmon said it had found “significant complexity” during an inspection of the farmhouse foundations last year.

“As a result, we had to reassess our approach to carrying out the works,” they said.

“We have had extensive discussions on the issue with Fife Council.

Danger signs were erected at Wormit Farmhouse several years ago. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

“And we have agreed an approach which will see the renovation project taken forward by Castle Developments.”

The company said it was confident the move was the best way of ensuring the refurbishment is carried out.

“Castle Developments aims to make early progress with the renovation project and the agreement will be subject to the same obligations that were initially attached.”

‘Disappointment in the community’

Wormit residents have expressed significant concerns about the state of the listed farmhouse.

It has no roof, the walls are decaying and the foundations are unstable.

And they say it is only a matter of time before it collapses unless action is taken.

Mr Tepp added: “There’s a lot of disappointment in the community.

“The frustrating thing is when then this originally came to planning, councillors asked if we could impose a time limit on starting the work but were told it wasn’t a reasonable thing to do.

“It seems we’re not allowed to be unreasonable.

“But people on the development side can be as unreasonable as they want.”

Fife Council’s planning service manager Alastair Hamilton confirmed: “While property transactions are private legal issues, planning conditions will transfer with the land.”

Castle Developments did not respond to a request for comment.

More from Fife

Lynsey Harley from Modern Standard Coffee, left, with Fisher & Donaldson's Chloe and Jade Milne. Image: Supplied by Fisher & Donaldson.
Mouth-watering partnership launched as Fisher & Donaldson teams up with Fife coffee firm
The new adventure play park in Riverside Park in Glenrothes.
New £1m play area approved as part of ambitious Glenrothes park improvements
High purity cocaine was found in Guthrie's home, summer house and shed. Image: Shutterstock.
Kirkcaldy cocaine trafficker was collecting up to £100k per week
Shanna Pitbladdo with her medication at home in St Andrews.
St Andrews GP practice threatens to remove woman from patient list for Facebook criticism
5
The new Asda Express in the Shell station on Roxburgh Road in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
List of new Asda Express stores now open across Tayside, Fife and Stirling as…
Dean Fyall. Image: Facebook.
Dunfermline Co-op knifepoint robber jailed for 16 months
Amy Stewart, Abbie Tucker and Cara Nicols dress up at Ballumbie PS in 2013. Image: DC Thomson.
How Tayside and Fife kids brought characters to life for World Book Day in…
Soukaina Habiballa Image: Supplied by StAnza.
UK government U-turns on 'appalling' decision to ban award-winning Arabic poet from St Andrews…
Hillside School in Aberdour.
Children and staff injured during use of 'high-risk restraint techniques' at Fife school
Police stopped the vehicle on Broomhead Drive in Dunfermline.
5 people charged as drugs worth over £15k found in vehicles in Dunfermline

Conversation