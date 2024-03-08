‘Confusion’ amid news derelict Wormit Farmhouse transferring to developer for £1

A Fife councillor is “confused and in the dark” amid reports Persimmon Homes is selling a derelict farmhouse for £1.

The company was ordered to restore Wormit Farmhouse in 2019, as part of planning consent for a £19 million neighbouring development.

However, despite the fact the 42 homes were completed some years ago, the farmhouse still lies in a sorry state.

It has now been confirmed the housebuilder is in the process of transferring ownership of the 18th century building to Dundee-based Castle Developments, which now plans to carry out the renovation.

And the development will be subject to the same conditions attached by councillors almost five years ago.

Taybridgehead councillor Jonny Tepp said: “We are confused and in the dark and completely at the whim of Persimmon, it seems.

“It’s a very strange world out there.”

Best way of ensuring Wormit Farmhouse refurbishment

Persimmon said it had found “significant complexity” during an inspection of the farmhouse foundations last year.

“As a result, we had to reassess our approach to carrying out the works,” they said.

“We have had extensive discussions on the issue with Fife Council.

“And we have agreed an approach which will see the renovation project taken forward by Castle Developments.”

The company said it was confident the move was the best way of ensuring the refurbishment is carried out.

“Castle Developments aims to make early progress with the renovation project and the agreement will be subject to the same obligations that were initially attached.”

‘Disappointment in the community’

Wormit residents have expressed significant concerns about the state of the listed farmhouse.

It has no roof, the walls are decaying and the foundations are unstable.

And they say it is only a matter of time before it collapses unless action is taken.

Mr Tepp added: “There’s a lot of disappointment in the community.

“The frustrating thing is when then this originally came to planning, councillors asked if we could impose a time limit on starting the work but were told it wasn’t a reasonable thing to do.

“It seems we’re not allowed to be unreasonable.

“But people on the development side can be as unreasonable as they want.”

Fife Council’s planning service manager Alastair Hamilton confirmed: “While property transactions are private legal issues, planning conditions will transfer with the land.”

Castle Developments did not respond to a request for comment.