Fife girl, 11, to appear in Hollywood movie alongside Ariana Grande

A Fife girl will appear alongside Ariana Grande in the new Wicked film.

Dubbed the hottest movie musical of the decade, an international audience of more than 120 million saw the Wicked trailer at last weekend’s Super Bowl.

The film stars singer Grande as Glinda Upland, alongside Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba Thropp and Jeff Goldblum as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

And it will also feature Kirkcaldy-born Caoimhe Fisher, 11.

Latest success for star of Christmas in Scotland

It marks another special achievement for Caoimhe, who played Rhona Glenrothie in last year’s Channel 5 film Christmas in Scotland.

Rhona appeared in several scenes as she innocently helped bring together lead characters Emma McKenzie (Jill Winternitz) and Alex Glenrothie (Dominic Watters).

The romantic flick was filmed in locations across Fife and Perthshire including Culross, Limekilns and Crieff.

Caoimhe lives in Glenrothes with parents Liam and Victoria, and younger brother Ailbe.

She hinted at the role in Wicked when The Courier spoke to Caoimhe last November.

We revealed she would feature in a “major Hollywood movie” due out in 2024, for which she travelled to Pinewood Studios, near London, for filming.

“I’m not able to reveal what it is yet, but I could not believe it when I was asked to be part of the movie,” she said.

Caoimhe Fisher to appear in new Wicked film

The prominence of Caoimhe’s role is not yet known, but she is likely to be part of a global box-office success.

Movie creators decided to split the film into two parts, mirroring the set-up of the Broadway musical.

Having first been green-lit by Universal Studios in 2012, act I of Wicked is due for release in November.

The long-awaited film previously experienced production delays due to Covid restrictions and the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The storyline will follow the music itself, but fans should expect a few new universe exploration moments.