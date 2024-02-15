Fife girl, 11, to appear in Hollywood movie alongside Ariana Grande

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife girl, 11, to appear in Hollywood movie alongside Ariana Grande

Caoimhe Fisher also starred in Channel 5 film Christmas in Scotland.

By Stephen Eighteen
Caoimhe Fisher
Caoimhe Fisher will appear alongside Ariana Grande in the new Wicked film. Image: Stagebox

A Fife girl will appear alongside Ariana Grande in the new Wicked film.

Dubbed the hottest movie musical of the decade, an international audience of more than 120 million saw the Wicked trailer at last weekend’s Super Bowl.

The film stars singer Grande as Glinda Upland, alongside Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba Thropp and Jeff Goldblum as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

And it will also feature Kirkcaldy-born Caoimhe Fisher, 11.

Latest success for star of Christmas in Scotland

It marks another special achievement for Caoimhe, who played Rhona Glenrothie in last year’s Channel 5 film Christmas in Scotland.

Rhona appeared in several scenes as she innocently helped bring together lead characters Emma McKenzie (Jill Winternitz) and Alex Glenrothie (Dominic Watters).

The romantic flick was filmed in locations across Fife and Perthshire including Culross, Limekilns and Crieff.

To go with story by Stephen Eighteen. Glenrothes girl Caiomhe Fisher, 11, who played key role in Christmas in Scotland 'overwhelmed' by film's response Picture shows; Caoimhe Fisher played Rhona Glenrothie in Christmas in Scotland alongside Dominic Watters (Alex Glenrothie), Jill Winternitz (Emma McKenzie) and Toby Rolt (Mike McKenzie). Unknown. Supplied by Stagebox Management. Date; 16/11/2023
Caoimhe Fisher played Rhona Glenrothie in Christmas in Scotland alongside Dominic Watters (Alex Glenrothie), Jill Winternitz (Emma McKenzie) and Toby Rolt (Mike McKenzie). Image: Stagebox Management

Caoimhe lives in Glenrothes with parents Liam and Victoria, and younger brother Ailbe.

She hinted at the role in Wicked when The Courier spoke to Caoimhe last November.

We revealed she would feature in a “major Hollywood movie” due out in 2024, for which she travelled to Pinewood Studios, near London, for filming.

“I’m not able to reveal what it is yet, but I could not believe it when I was asked to be part of the movie,” she said.

Caoimhe Fisher to appear in new Wicked film

The prominence of Caoimhe’s role is not yet known, but she is likely to be part of a global box-office success.

Movie creators decided to split the film into two parts, mirroring the set-up of the Broadway musical.

Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande is starring in the new Wicked film. Image: PA/PA Wire

Having first been green-lit by Universal Studios in 2012, act I of Wicked is due for release in November.

The long-awaited film previously experienced production delays due to Covid restrictions and the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The storyline will follow the music itself, but fans should expect a few new universe exploration moments.

More from Fife

Lumphinnans Primary School
Fife primary school headteacher saddened after fire destroys literacy shed
Kirkcaldy High Street.
'Naked' man taken to hospital after police called to Kirkcaldy street
The bus was targeted on Link Road
Fife bus window smashed in late-night attack
Katie Ralfs
'Inspirational' mental health lecturer from St Andrews dies suddenly
Entrance to Hillside School, Aberdour.
Whistleblower claims staff 'enjoyed' using restraint at under-fire Fife school
The view from a proposed mobile seaside sauna in Lower Largo. Image: Fife Council planning
Hopes that 'seaside sauna' can bring tourists flocking to Lower Largo
2
Cassie is looking for a new home in Tayside or Fife.
Home needed for greyhound cross after 100+ days in Tayside rescue shelter
Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Biker broke leg and ankle when driver pulled out from junction in Fife crash
The Sportsman bar in Rosyth.
Rosyth pub to be demolished after 'no viable tenant' found
The Barber's Pole in St Andrews. Image: Google Street View
St Andrews barber shop to close after 28 years

Conversation