Home News Fife

Fife bus window smashed in late-night attack

Stagecoach says it is working with police to investigate the incident in Oakley.

By Ben MacDonald
The bus was targeted on Link Road
Link Road in Oakley, Fife. Image: Google Steet View

Police are investigating after a Stagecoach bus had its window smashed in a late-night attack in Fife.

The incident happened on Link Road in Oakley early on Thursday.

Locals described seeing youths in the area at the time.

The 4C service, one of Stagecoach’s electric fleet introduced last March, travels to and from Dunfermline.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “We can confirm that one of our vehicles was involved in a vandalism incident on Link Road in Oakley in the early hours of the morning, where a bus window was smashed.

“Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

“Safety is our number one priority for our staff and customers, and we are assisting the police with their investigation into this incident.”

The incident comes after union chiefs raised concerns about bus driver safety across Scotland in the wake of the alleged murder of a Stagecoach driver in Elgin.

Police Scotland said it needed details of a crime reference number to be able to provide comment on its involvement in the incident.

