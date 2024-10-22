Owners of St Andrews’ Cheesy Toast Shack to appear on BBC’s Saturday Kitchen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owners of St Andrews’ Cheesy Toast Shack to appear on BBC’s Saturday Kitchen

They will join Sir Trevor McDonald in the studio.

By Ben MacDonald
Kate and Sam Carter-Larg to appear on Saturday Kitchen
Kate and Sam Carter-Larg will join Matt Tebbutt on this week's Saturday Kitchen. Image: Supplied/John Lawrence/Shutterstock

The owners of popular St Andrews takeaway The Cheesy Toast Shack will appear on this week’s episode of Saturday Kitchen.

Sam and Kate Carter-Larg will discuss their business and prepare one of their most popular items for host Matt Tebbutt.

Kate told The Courier that the show’s producers were already aware of the cafe’s ‘gull insurance’ scheme after 30 food thefts a day.

She said: “Around a year ago Olly Smith, who is a wine expert on the show, visited during a book tour he was on.

“I had a chat with him and said that if there was ever a time when they had a segment on street food to bear us in mind. He said: ‘absolutely’.

“Then, around three weeks ago, we received a message on Instagram from the producers inviting us on to the show.

“I thought it was just going to be over the phone but we’re actually going to take part.

Kate outside The Cheesy Toast Shack with TikTok star Kalani Ghost Hunter. Image: Supplied

“They are going to be doing a segment about National Cheese Toastie Day.

“They liked the brand, what we sell and how we portray ourselves on social media.

“They also knew about the seagull insurance stuff so thought we’d be good for the show.”

Cheesy Toast Shack owners to appear on BBC show

Saturday’s episode is filmed completely live, with Sir Trevor McDonald joining Sam and Kate as a special guest.

Kate said: “I’m currently in London but Sam will fly down on Friday and we will be taken to the studio for a rehearsal.

“We’ve had to send the ingredients we need to the team and during the show we have an eight-minute slot where we discuss our business as well as show our food.

“We aren’t allowed to say what we’re cooking, but it’s one of our more popular items with customers.”

Sir Trevor McDonald will also appear on the show. Image: Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock

Kate wants to use the appearance to help shine a light on independent food traders in the area.

She said: “They could have chosen a big brand or a company that has outlets across the country.

“People around here may be aware of us but we’re still a tiny place in St Andrews and a drop in the ocean. It means so much to get that recognition.

Sam was raised in the area. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We want to shine a light on local traders. Sam was born in Dundee and is proud of his roots.

“Saturday Kitchen is the most-watched food-based show on TV.

“It would be incredible to be able to speak about the independent businesses that are in the area.”

