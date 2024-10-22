Owners of St Andrews’ Cheesy Toast Shack to appear on BBC’s Saturday Kitchen

The owners of popular St Andrews takeaway The Cheesy Toast Shack will appear on this week’s episode of Saturday Kitchen.

Sam and Kate Carter-Larg will discuss their business and prepare one of their most popular items for host Matt Tebbutt.

Kate told The Courier that the show’s producers were already aware of the cafe’s ‘gull insurance’ scheme after 30 food thefts a day.

She said: “Around a year ago Olly Smith, who is a wine expert on the show, visited during a book tour he was on.

“I had a chat with him and said that if there was ever a time when they had a segment on street food to bear us in mind. He said: ‘absolutely’.

“Then, around three weeks ago, we received a message on Instagram from the producers inviting us on to the show.

“I thought it was just going to be over the phone but we’re actually going to take part.

“They are going to be doing a segment about National Cheese Toastie Day.

“They liked the brand, what we sell and how we portray ourselves on social media.

“They also knew about the seagull insurance stuff so thought we’d be good for the show.”

Cheesy Toast Shack owners to appear on BBC show

Saturday’s episode is filmed completely live, with Sir Trevor McDonald joining Sam and Kate as a special guest.

Kate said: “I’m currently in London but Sam will fly down on Friday and we will be taken to the studio for a rehearsal.

“We’ve had to send the ingredients we need to the team and during the show we have an eight-minute slot where we discuss our business as well as show our food.

“We aren’t allowed to say what we’re cooking, but it’s one of our more popular items with customers.”

Kate wants to use the appearance to help shine a light on independent food traders in the area.

She said: “They could have chosen a big brand or a company that has outlets across the country.

“People around here may be aware of us but we’re still a tiny place in St Andrews and a drop in the ocean. It means so much to get that recognition.

“We want to shine a light on local traders. Sam was born in Dundee and is proud of his roots.

“Saturday Kitchen is the most-watched food-based show on TV.

“It would be incredible to be able to speak about the independent businesses that are in the area.”