Fresh delay for Angus farmer’s Carmyllie crematorium planning bid

Angus planning councillors were due to consider an appeal against the refusal of a new crematorium west of Arbroath but have held off on making a final decision over the Greystone site.

By Graham Brown
The crematorium site is north east of Carmyllie Hall. Image: Google Maps
The crematorium site is north east of Carmyllie Hall. Image: Google Maps

A farmer’s bid to build a new Angus crematorium has hit another delay after planning appeal councillors said they wanted to see the rural site for themselves.

Neil McEwan’s proposal for Greystone, near Carmyllie, went before the area’s development management review committee on Tuesday.

It is the latest stage in an 18-month fight to secure permission for the 125-mourner facility.

The sits is on farmland north east of Carmyllie Hall. It is west of Arbroath, beside the B961 Monikie to Friockheim road.

Angus Council planning officials refused the Myreside Farms application under delegated powers in May.

They said the proposal breached local and national planning policies. Lack of public transport and active travel options were key reasons for the decision.

Mr McEwan appealed the decision.

Previous postponement

And a September DMRC hearing was postponed because of a “procedural matter”.

Councillors were presented with the details of the proposal on Tuesday morning.

But they decided they wanted to view the site.

Carmyllie crematorium proposal for rural Angus.
The Carmyllie crematorium would have room for around 125 mourners. Image: Supplied

Arbroath councillor Brenda Durno said: “The road is quite open and a lot of traffic comes down their quite speedy.

“I think it would be good to see what the traffic is like.”

DMRC convener Bill Duff said: “I think it’s really clear that a site visit would be hugely valuable on this one.

“We can get the advice on sightlines, speed limits etc. on site.

“We will organise that as soon as we can.”

Mr McEwan previously said he was disappointed by the hold-up in deciding the application.

The Greystone scheme has been opposed by another Angus farmer who already has permission for a new crematorium.

In August, Guthrie Batchelor secured his second planning appeal victory in 18 months for the Duntrune development.

A previous approval was overturned by the Court of Session.

He hopes to have it operational in 2026.

