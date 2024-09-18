Farmer disappointed after red tape delays Angus crematorium planning appeal hearing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Farmer disappointed after red tape delays Angus crematorium planning appeal hearing

Councillors were due to consider the application for a new facility at Greystone near Arbroath on Tuesday.

By Graham Brown
The crematorium site is north east of Carmyllie Hall. Image: Google Maps
The crematorium site is north east of Carmyllie Hall.

Planning officials have put an appeal hearing for a new Angus crematorium on hold.

The application for the 120-mourner facility at Greystone west of Arbroath was due to be considered by the council’s review body on Tuesday.

Councillors were set to consider the appeal after the authority’s planning department rejected the Myreside Farms plan in May.

They refused farmer Neil McEwan’s proposal under delegated powers.

The grounds for refusal included a lack of public transport links.

But development review committee chairman Bill Duff revealed planning officials had raised a “procedural matter” in terms of the council’s scheme of delegation.

He said officers considered it appropriate to withdraw the Greystone report.

Council leader Mr Duff said it is important to ensure all procedures are properly followed.

“The report will be brought back to a subsequent DMRC meeting,” added Mr Duff.

No new date has been set.

Carmyllie Hall support for new crematorium

Mr McEwan said: “We attended the meeting so are obviously disappointed we don’t have a decision.”

The crematorium would sit close to Carmyllie Hall beside the B961 and Mr McEwan said the hall committee had submitted a letter of support for the project.

“Hopefully another date can be set quickly,” he added.

Last month Angus DMRC approved another crematorium for a site north of Dundee.

It was the second time the Duntrune bid had been considered by councillors in the space of 18 months.

But it was a newly-constituted committee which considered the latest appeal.

The Court of Session ordered it should be set up after it said the DMRC’s previous appeal approval was unlawful.

Conversation