Farmer disappointed after red tape delays Angus crematorium planning appeal hearing

Planning officials have put an appeal hearing for a new Angus crematorium on hold.

The application for the 120-mourner facility at Greystone west of Arbroath was due to be considered by the council’s review body on Tuesday.

Councillors were set to consider the appeal after the authority’s planning department rejected the Myreside Farms plan in May.

They refused farmer Neil McEwan’s proposal under delegated powers.

The grounds for refusal included a lack of public transport links.

But development review committee chairman Bill Duff revealed planning officials had raised a “procedural matter” in terms of the council’s scheme of delegation.

He said officers considered it appropriate to withdraw the Greystone report.

Council leader Mr Duff said it is important to ensure all procedures are properly followed.

“The report will be brought back to a subsequent DMRC meeting,” added Mr Duff.

No new date has been set.

Carmyllie Hall support for new crematorium

Mr McEwan said: “We attended the meeting so are obviously disappointed we don’t have a decision.”

The crematorium would sit close to Carmyllie Hall beside the B961 and Mr McEwan said the hall committee had submitted a letter of support for the project.

“Hopefully another date can be set quickly,” he added.

Last month Angus DMRC approved another crematorium for a site north of Dundee.

It was the second time the Duntrune bid had been considered by councillors in the space of 18 months.

But it was a newly-constituted committee which considered the latest appeal.

The Court of Session ordered it should be set up after it said the DMRC’s previous appeal approval was unlawful.