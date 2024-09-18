Angus fuel provider offers OAP discount on wood after winter fuel payment cut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus fuel provider offers OAP discount on wood after winter fuel payment cut

Firewood Express boss Cara Pattullo said her company was moved to cut prices following decisions made by the Scottish and UK governments.

By Paul Malik
A worker putting together a bag of Firewood Express fuel Image: Firewood Express
A worker putting together a bag of Firewood Express fuel Image: Firewood Express

Angus log fuel company Firewood Express have launched a new scheme for people aged over 65 in the wake of the scrapping of universal fuel payments.

Older customers who have reached retirement age will be able to claim £25 off any delivery of firewood from the Arbroath-based fuel provider.

Bosses Cara and Michael Pattullo decided to introduce the discount after the UK and Scottish governments withdrew the universal benefit from an estimated 10 million pensioners.

They deliver firewood for stove burners across Scotland, selling a mixture of hard and soft woods in 2m³ bags.

Firewood Express lower prices for OAPs

“We launched the reduction earlier this month and we have already had a number of customers take us up on the offer,” Cara said.

“One or two have even written in via email to thank us for it, which is always nice.

“There has been a lot of coverage about the government taking the winter fuel payment away and a lot of people rely on wood burners for heat. People have been quite upset about it.

A worker at the Firewood Express depot in Arbroath. Image: Firewood Express.

“A lot of our customers are rural, and coupled with the increase in cost of gas and electricity, people are using wood burners a lot more than they used to.

“We thought we could offer something back and give a discount to over-65s.

“It is a flat discount, our wood is delivered in giant nets 2m³ in size. Our prices range from £279. These nets are the equivalent of around three builders tonne bags of logs.

“The wood is kiln dried and completely up to standard and regulation, of course.”

Winter fuel payment removed

Cara and Michael also run a farm in Newton-of-Boysack, just outside Arbroath.

They were inspired to set-up a firewood business after installing bio-mass boilers to power their farm.

The company has operated for the last six years from the Angus site, and delivers as far away as the Isle of Skye.

Firewood Express in Arbroath. Image: Firewood Express

The Scottish Government insists it will have “no choice” but to restrict winter fuel payments in Scotland this winter due to knock-on budget effects.

Across Dundee, Angus, Fife, Perthshire and Stirling, more than 175,000 residents received the winter fuel payment in 2022/23, designed to help with rising energy bills and the cost of living.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves. Image: PA

It is likely tens of thousands would have missed out under the new rules.

The Scottish Government has a separate winter heating payment, but it is feared some pensioners may miss out this winter.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves says the move is necessary to address a huge £22 billion “black hole” in the public’s finances.

The new UK Government has outlined a bleak picture of the economy since taking power, warning tough measures will be required. It is hoped the cut will save the treasury up to £1.5bn.

