Angus fuel provider offers OAP discount on wood after winter fuel payment cut

Angus log fuel company Firewood Express have launched a new scheme for people aged over 65 in the wake of the scrapping of universal fuel payments.

Older customers who have reached retirement age will be able to claim £25 off any delivery of firewood from the Arbroath-based fuel provider.

Bosses Cara and Michael Pattullo decided to introduce the discount after the UK and Scottish governments withdrew the universal benefit from an estimated 10 million pensioners.

They deliver firewood for stove burners across Scotland, selling a mixture of hard and soft woods in 2m³ bags.

Firewood Express lower prices for OAPs

“We launched the reduction earlier this month and we have already had a number of customers take us up on the offer,” Cara said.

“One or two have even written in via email to thank us for it, which is always nice.

“There has been a lot of coverage about the government taking the winter fuel payment away and a lot of people rely on wood burners for heat. People have been quite upset about it.

“A lot of our customers are rural, and coupled with the increase in cost of gas and electricity, people are using wood burners a lot more than they used to.

“We thought we could offer something back and give a discount to over-65s.

“It is a flat discount, our wood is delivered in giant nets 2m³ in size. Our prices range from £279. These nets are the equivalent of around three builders tonne bags of logs.

“The wood is kiln dried and completely up to standard and regulation, of course.”

Winter fuel payment removed

Cara and Michael also run a farm in Newton-of-Boysack, just outside Arbroath.

They were inspired to set-up a firewood business after installing bio-mass boilers to power their farm.

The company has operated for the last six years from the Angus site, and delivers as far away as the Isle of Skye.

The Scottish Government insists it will have “no choice” but to restrict winter fuel payments in Scotland this winter due to knock-on budget effects.

Across Dundee, Angus, Fife, Perthshire and Stirling, more than 175,000 residents received the winter fuel payment in 2022/23, designed to help with rising energy bills and the cost of living.

It is likely tens of thousands would have missed out under the new rules.

The Scottish Government has a separate winter heating payment, but it is feared some pensioners may miss out this winter.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves says the move is necessary to address a huge £22 billion “black hole” in the public’s finances.

The new UK Government has outlined a bleak picture of the economy since taking power, warning tough measures will be required. It is hoped the cut will save the treasury up to £1.5bn.