Dundee residents rush to move their vehicles as ‘wilful’ car fire spreads

Locals scrambled to move their vehicles after a deliberate car fire in Dundee.

Residents awoke to “five large booms” in the Elders Court area of Lochee after one vehicle was well alight on Friday morning.

The fire quickly spread to three other cars in the communal car park, between the Elders Court and Adamson Court multi.

One 68-year-old tenant, who lives in the Elders Court multi, described the situation as “crazy”.

‘Flames were huge’ in Dundee fire

He said: “I got an awful fright when I heard the five large booms.

“The flames were huge and they shot into the early morning sky.

“There have been things happening here before but nothing as crazy as this morning.

“It’s terrible to see the extent of the damage.

“There were four cars that looked to have been damaged.

“Given the way the fire was spreading some residents got out to move their cars.

“One of the damaged vehicles was a taxi but that’s already been removed.”

‘CID went into Adamson Court’

Another resident said his flatmate awoke him after he heard the explosion.

He said: “There was such a strong smell of smoke.

“I heard all the tyres popping.

“There were two firetrucks and the police started arriving.

“Some black bags were removed from one of the damaged cars.

“CID went into Adamson Court and the area around the cars was cordoned off for a while after the fire was extinguished.”

Police Scotland confirmed the fire is being treated as deliberate as an appeal was launched.

A spokesperson said: “Around 4.20am on Friday, July 19, 2024, officers received a report of two vehicles on fire on Elders Court, Dundee.

“The fires are being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”