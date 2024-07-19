Dundee residents rush to move their vehicles as ‘wilful’ car fire spreads

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee residents rush to move their vehicles as ‘wilful’ car fire spreads

"I got an awful fright when I heard the five large booms."

By James Simpson
Smoke belching into the air in the communal car park of Lochee's Elders Court.
Smoke was belching into the air in the communal car park of Lochee's Elders Court. Image: Supplied

Locals scrambled to move their vehicles after a deliberate car fire in Dundee.

Residents awoke to “five large booms” in the Elders Court area of Lochee after one vehicle was well alight on Friday morning.

The fire quickly spread to three other cars in the communal car park, between the Elders Court and Adamson Court multi.

One 68-year-old tenant, who lives in the Elders Court multi, described the situation as “crazy”.

The communal car park at Elders and Adamson Court. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

‘Flames were huge’ in Dundee fire

He said: “I got an awful fright when I heard the five large booms.

“The flames were huge and they shot into the early morning sky.

“There have been things happening here before but nothing as crazy as this morning.

“It’s terrible to see the extent of the damage.

“There were four cars that looked to have been damaged.

The fire quickly spread to other cars Image: Supplied

“Given the way the fire was spreading some residents got out to move their cars.

“One of the damaged vehicles was a taxi but that’s already been removed.”

‘CID went into Adamson Court’

Another resident said his flatmate awoke him after he heard the explosion.

He said: “There was such a strong smell of smoke.

“I heard all the tyres popping.

“There were two firetrucks and the police started arriving.

“Some black bags were removed from one of the damaged cars.

“CID went into Adamson Court and the area around the cars was cordoned off for a while after the fire was extinguished.”

Police Scotland confirmed the fire is being treated as deliberate as an appeal was launched.

A spokesperson said: “Around 4.20am on Friday, July 19, 2024, officers received a report of two vehicles on fire on Elders Court, Dundee.

“The fires are being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

More from Dundee

Travellers camp at Drumgeith football pirches
Council taking legal action after Travellers with horses plot up at Dundee football pitches
Elders Court, Dundee.
Police treating two vehicle fires in Dundee as 'wilful'
Rangers stars Cyriel Dessers, Leon Balogun (left and right) and ex Newcastle forward Papiss Cisse (centre) with Ahmad Drammeh.
Dundee barber, 22, has Rangers, Celtic, Dee and United stars clamouring for a trim
William Barr
Ex-Dundee councillor and Black Watch Association stalwart convicted of belt attacks on boys
Nanado's at Dundee's Nethergate and the historic gates next to it.
Nando's forced to remove gates from historic Dundee close
St Ronans Care Home
Dundee carer shouted 'shut up you c***' at resident's granddaughter
Robi MacBain
Dundee man convicted of cruel child 'punishments'
Ormiston Crescent, Whitfield, Dundee.
Two charged after £250k worth of drugs recovered from Dundee property
Fairmuir branch of the Bank of Scotland in Clepington Road.
Former Dundee Bank of Scotland branch hits the market
Chad Netherington
Thug threatened to 'eat faces' of police during cocaine-fuelled rampage in Dundee

Conversation