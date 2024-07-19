St Johnstone confirm Arran Cocks deal – and loan to Forfar Athletic

St Johnstone have confirmed the signing of English schoolboy international, Arran Cocks, on a one-year deal.

The South African-born forward, who lived in Australia, impressed manager, Craig Levein, after being invited for a trial and was given game-time in pre-season friendlies.

Levein is convinced “there is a player there”.

And Cocks will get the chance to earn a longer contract by doing well on loan with Forfar in League Two.

“We just need to give him game time against men to see if we can kick him on a wee bit,” said Levein

“He’s probably an attacking player, off the side, maybe a 10. He’s got good pace and power.”

Cocks left home three years ago when he accepted a place at Brook House College in Leicester.

Within 12 months he had earned a spot in the England school set-up.

He twice played in Centenary Shield victories over Scotland.

He told Saints TV: “I have been working my whole life for this.

“I have worked hard every day and it shows that hard work always pays off in the end.

“I was born in South Africa then I moved to Australia when I was younger and then I decided at 15 to go to England by myself to pursue my dream of becoming a professional footballer.

“I’ve been on trial at a couple of clubs but I found St Johnstone and I think this is a good place to be. I have really enjoyed my time here so far.

“My loan spell will be good for me. It is good for me to get some games in and gain experience and confidence.

“Hopefully I can score some goals and create some too and come back to St Johnstone a better player.”