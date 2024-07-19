Mourners say goodbye to security guard who died at Arbroath Asda

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Mourners say goodbye to security guard who died at Arbroath Asda

Alun Harris-Richards was described as a “much-loved husband and father”.

By James Simpson
Alun Harris-Richards' funeral took place at Parkgrove Crematorium by Friockheim
Alun Harris-Richards' was laid to rest after a funeral at Parkgrove Crematorium by Friockheim. Image: Wallace Ferrier

Mourners gathered to pay their final respects to a security guard who died after an incident at Asda in Arbroath.

Alun Harris-Richards’ funeral took place at Parkgrove Crematorium by Friockheim on Friday.

The 61-year-old was described as a “much-loved husband and father” after the tragedy at the Westway Retail Park supermarket on Sunday, June 30.

The former serving Royal Marine had also been a postman after leaving the armed forces.

Royal Mail staff lined the procession. Image: Wallace Ferrier

During the service, his funeral procession was led in by two Royal Marines carrying the Standards of The East of Scotland Royal Marines Association.

Ex-servicemen lined the procession alongside former colleagues from Royal Mail and Asda.

A line of current serving Royal Marines also paid their respects as the procession passed 45 Cdo Condor.

Earlier this month Hayley Tatum, Asda’s chief people and corporate affairs officer, also paid tribute to the grandfather.

He said: “We are truly saddened by the death of one of our colleagues, Alun Harris-Richards.

“Our deepest condolences are with his friends and family at this difficult time.

“We are providing support to colleagues at our Arbroath store and would like to thank customers for their understanding during this difficult time.”

Alun’s family thanked the emergency services and all those who assisted after the incident at the supermaket.

An Arbroath woman has since appeared in private at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Natasha Smith, 37, faces a charge of culpable homicide, plus allegations of shoplifting and two counts of assaulting, threatening or abusing retail staff.

