Mourners say goodbye to security guard who died at Arbroath Asda

Mourners gathered to pay their final respects to a security guard who died after an incident at Asda in Arbroath.

Alun Harris-Richards’ funeral took place at Parkgrove Crematorium by Friockheim on Friday.

The 61-year-old was described as a “much-loved husband and father” after the tragedy at the Westway Retail Park supermarket on Sunday, June 30.

The former serving Royal Marine had also been a postman after leaving the armed forces.

During the service, his funeral procession was led in by two Royal Marines carrying the Standards of The East of Scotland Royal Marines Association.

Ex-servicemen lined the procession alongside former colleagues from Royal Mail and Asda.

A line of current serving Royal Marines also paid their respects as the procession passed 45 Cdo Condor.

Earlier this month Hayley Tatum, Asda’s chief people and corporate affairs officer, also paid tribute to the grandfather.

He said: “We are truly saddened by the death of one of our colleagues, Alun Harris-Richards.

“Our deepest condolences are with his friends and family at this difficult time.

“We are providing support to colleagues at our Arbroath store and would like to thank customers for their understanding during this difficult time.”

Alun’s family thanked the emergency services and all those who assisted after the incident at the supermaket.

An Arbroath woman has since appeared in private at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Natasha Smith, 37, faces a charge of culpable homicide, plus allegations of shoplifting and two counts of assaulting, threatening or abusing retail staff.