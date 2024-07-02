Woman accused of culpable homicide after death of security guard at Arbroath Asda

A woman has appeared in court charged with culpable homicide following the death of a security guard at an Arbroath supermarket.

Police were called to Asda in Westway Retail Park on Sunday evening.

Officers said a 61-year-old employee was found unresponsive and died at the scene.

His death is being treated as unexplained.

On Tuesday, 37-year-old Natasha Smith appeared in private at Forfar Sheriff Court.

The Courier can reveal she faces a charge of culpable homicide.

Smith also faces allegations of shoplifting and two counts of assaulting, threatening or abusing retail staff.

The woman, from Arbroath, made no plea and was remanded in custody.

She is expected to make a follow-up appearance in the same court next week.

Post-mortem examination

Multiple police vehicles and two ambulances were called to the supermarket just before 7.30pm.

The store remained taped off overnight while detectives carried out an investigation.

Police Scotland confirmed in a statement issued on Monday that a man died at the store.

“The death is being treated as unexplained at this time and a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course,” a spokesman said.

