Woman accused of culpable homicide after death of security guard at Arbroath Asda

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Woman accused of culpable homicide after death of security guard at Arbroath Asda

Natasha Smith also faces allegations of shoplifting and two counts of assaulting, threatening or abusing retail staff.

By Jamie Buchan
Police at Asda in Arbroath on Monday morning.Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police at Asda in Arbroath on Monday morning.Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A woman has appeared in court charged with culpable homicide following the death of a security guard at an Arbroath supermarket.

Police were called to Asda in Westway Retail Park on Sunday evening.

Officers said a 61-year-old employee was found unresponsive and died at the scene.

His death is being treated as unexplained.

Emergency services outside Asda in Arbroath. Image: Wallace Ferrier

On Tuesday, 37-year-old Natasha Smith appeared in private at Forfar Sheriff Court.

The Courier can reveal she faces a charge of culpable homicide.

Smith also faces allegations of shoplifting and two counts of assaulting, threatening or abusing retail staff.

The woman, from Arbroath, made no plea and was remanded in custody.

She is expected to make a follow-up appearance in the same court next week.

Post-mortem examination

Multiple police vehicles and two ambulances were called to the supermarket just before 7.30pm.

Police vehicles at the rear of the Westway Retail Park supermarket on Monday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

The store remained taped off overnight while detectives carried out an investigation.

Police Scotland confirmed in a statement issued on Monday that a man died at the store.

“The death is being treated as unexplained at this time and a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course,” a spokesman said.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Police raid Arbroath High Street
Cannabis pair jailed after drug factories worth £500k found on Arbroath High Street
Police at Asda in Arbroath on Monday morning.Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Fife woman held meat fork to man's neck and threatened to kill dog during…
Forfar swimming pool cannabis farm
Forfar swimming pool cannabis 'gardener' faces deportation
Police at Asda in Arbroath on Monday morning.Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Fife joiner shocked train passengers with anti-Muslim and Palestine tirade
Police at Asda in Arbroath on Monday morning.Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Monday court round-up — Dundee rapist 'struggling' behind bars
Police at Asda in Arbroath on Monday morning.Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Driver admits killing young mum in horror crash on A90 in Perthshire
Russell Gray
Fife rapist jailed for pursuing and sexually assaulting stranger in Dundee
Ryan Scott, also known as Coral Scott.
Dundee predator back behind bars for court order breach
Police at Asda in Arbroath on Monday morning.Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Arbroath businessman quits shop after alcohol-fuelled outburst
Police at Asda in Arbroath on Monday morning.Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dealer remanded after £140k cannabis farm uncovered in Fife village