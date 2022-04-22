Greggs confirms opening of new Dundee shop as 15 jobs created

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Dundee

Greggs confirms opening of new Dundee shop as 15 jobs created

By Bryan Copland
April 22 2022, 8.49am Updated: April 22 2022, 9.49am
Greggs has opened a new outlet at Myrekirk.
Greggs has confirmed the opening of its new Dundee Myrekirk shop – with the creation of 15 jobs.

The bakery chain opened its new branch on Myrekirk Road, next to Asda and Aldi, on Friday.

It comes as part of a larger retail development that will also include a Home Bargains, set to open in the summer.

The Courier revealed earlier this year how Greggs was among the retailers being lined up for the site, which is also expected to include a Food Warehouse.

The Home Bargains outlet will open in July.
The Home Bargains outlet will open in July.

Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop in Dundee has brought 15 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”

It comes as Dundee-based bakery Clark’s is set to open a drive-thru nearby.

The outlet was granted permission on appeal, after it had initially been knocked back.

Bosses hope to open the branch, close to the Starbucks cafe, at the start of 2023.

