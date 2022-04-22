Greggs confirms opening of new Dundee shop as 15 jobs created

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Greggs has confirmed the opening of its new Dundee Myrekirk shop – with the creation of 15 jobs.

The bakery chain opened its new branch on Myrekirk Road, next to Asda and Aldi, on Friday.

It comes as part of a larger retail development that will also include a Home Bargains, set to open in the summer.

The Courier revealed earlier this year how Greggs was among the retailers being lined up for the site, which is also expected to include a Food Warehouse.

Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop in Dundee has brought 15 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”

It comes as Dundee-based bakery Clark’s is set to open a drive-thru nearby.

The outlet was granted permission on appeal, after it had initially been knocked back.

Bosses hope to open the branch, close to the Starbucks cafe, at the start of 2023.