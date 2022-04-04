Home Bargains Dundee: Opening date for new Myrekirk store revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Bargains Dundee: Opening date for new Myrekirk store revealed

By Caroline Spencer
April 4 2022, 4.45pm
The new Home Bargains outlet.
The new Home Bargains outlet.

Home Bargains has revealed the opening date for its new Dundee store at Myrekirk.

The retailer is set to take on one of the new units under construction next to Asda and Aldi.

The outlet will join its other stores at Kingsway East Retail Park and the Wellgate Shopping Centre.

Several new units have been built at Myrekirk.

It also has plans to build a bigger store at The Stack Retail Park in Lochee – where it already has a presence.

Signs put up around the new Myrekirk shop confirm an opening date of Saturday July 23.

The brand’s owner, TJ Morris, is going through a recruitment drive for staff.

Signs outside the store are advertising the opening date.

A spokesperson for Home Bargains previously told The Courier: “We will be creating in excess of 40 new jobs for the local community.

“We would encourage those interested to keep an eye on our careers website for roles being advertised.”

The development is also set to host a Greggs takeaway and Iceland offshoot The Food Warehouse – though opening dates for those outlets have yet to be confirmed.

Resistance over alcohol bid?

Meanwhile, TJ Morris has also applied to Dundee City Council for a licence to sell alcohol at the store.

But it could face resistance from the licensing board, which has previously rejected similar bids from big retailers.

That includes the planned new Aldi store, north of Broughty Ferry.

However, the same supermarket firm previously won a legal challenge over a decision by the local authority to turn down its application for a licence at its store at Myrekirk.

