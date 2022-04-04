Home Bargains Dundee: Opening date for new Myrekirk store revealed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Home Bargains has revealed the opening date for its new Dundee store at Myrekirk.

The retailer is set to take on one of the new units under construction next to Asda and Aldi.

The outlet will join its other stores at Kingsway East Retail Park and the Wellgate Shopping Centre.

It also has plans to build a bigger store at The Stack Retail Park in Lochee – where it already has a presence.

Signs put up around the new Myrekirk shop confirm an opening date of Saturday July 23.

The brand’s owner, TJ Morris, is going through a recruitment drive for staff.

A spokesperson for Home Bargains previously told The Courier: “We will be creating in excess of 40 new jobs for the local community.

“We would encourage those interested to keep an eye on our careers website for roles being advertised.”

The development is also set to host a Greggs takeaway and Iceland offshoot The Food Warehouse – though opening dates for those outlets have yet to be confirmed.

Resistance over alcohol bid?

Meanwhile, TJ Morris has also applied to Dundee City Council for a licence to sell alcohol at the store.

But it could face resistance from the licensing board, which has previously rejected similar bids from big retailers.

That includes the planned new Aldi store, north of Broughty Ferry.

However, the same supermarket firm previously won a legal challenge over a decision by the local authority to turn down its application for a licence at its store at Myrekirk.