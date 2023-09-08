Former Dundee United star Steven Fletcher signs for Welsh big spenders Wrexham

Former Dundee United striker, Steven Fletcher, has signed for Welsh big-spenders, Wrexham.

The 36-year-old was a free agent, having agreed a deal to leave Tannadice following United’s relegation to the Championship.

The ex-Scotland international weighed up his options – one of them being retirement – and has now decided to join EFL new boys, Wrexham, who are owned by Hollywood stars, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

Fletcher, who scored 10 goals for United, has signed a one-year contract.

He said: “Hopefully I can bring a lot of experience. I’m 36, I’m still fit and still raring to go.

“One of the biggest selling points was the ambition of the club, and if I can help with that then great.

“I don’t think you can not see what has been happening at Wrexham – it’s been a great experience for the fans, players and owners so hopefully we can continue that.”

Welcome to Wrexham, Steven Fletcher! The experienced striker signs a deal with the Club until the end of the season. 🔴⚪ #WxmAFC — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) September 8, 2023

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said: “I’m really pleased with the addition of Steve to the squad. He’s missed football through pre-season but he’s trained today with the lads and it’s good to have him on board.

“His pedigree speaks for itself, and he’s played most of his career at a very high level. He’s an excellent professional and that’s really important to fit in with the group here.”