Dundee United v Arbroath clash moved to mark centenary of Tangerines’ name change

The SPFL have approved Dundee United’s request to reschedule their Championship clash with Arbroath in October.

The Tangerines were set to welcome their Angus rivals to Tannadice on Saturday, October 28 at 3pm.

That match – the second of the season between the pair – will now take place the previous evening, on Friday, October 27, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝟏𝟎𝟎 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 🍊 As part of our #UTD100 celebrations, the @SPFL have granted the club's request to reschedule our upcoming #cinchChamp fixture against Arbroath to the one-hundred-year anniversary of our inaugural match as #DUFC – Friday 27th October 💯 — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) September 8, 2023

That date marks the 100th anniversary of the Tannadice club’s first ever game as Dundee United following their name change from Dundee Hibernian.

Courier Sport understands United are organising a series of events to mark the occasion, with the Arbroath clash falling 100 years to the day since they faced Dumbarton (on October 27, 1923) in their inaugural fixture.

In a statement posted on their official website, the Tangerines said: “The amended fixture date for our cinch Championship match against Arbroath offers an opportunity to commemorate such a historic and prestigious occasion for our club.

‘Bold statement of inclusivity’

“The transformation [from Dundee Hibernian to Dundee United] came as a bold statement of inclusivity and aspiration as we sought to grow our reach, following and support without pre-disposition.

“Fast forward a century and our storied history has flourished: Scottish Premier Division champions, Scottish Cup winners, Scottish League Cup winners, UEFA Cup runners-up, and European Cup semi-finalists, amongst countless memorable occasions both at home and afar!”

The Tangerines will release ticket information for what promises to be a memorable evening at Tannadice “in due course”.