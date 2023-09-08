Dundee United v Arbroath clash moved to mark centenary of Tangerines’ name change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United v Arbroath clash moved to mark centenary of Tangerines’ name change

Lichties will now travel to Tannadice on Friday, October 27, instead of Saturday 28.

By Sean Hamilton
Tannadice will now host United's clash with Arbroath on Friday, October 27. Image: SNS
Tannadice will now host United's clash with Arbroath on Friday, October 27. Image: SNS

The SPFL have approved Dundee United’s request to reschedule their Championship clash with Arbroath in October.

The Tangerines were set to welcome their Angus rivals to Tannadice on Saturday, October 28 at 3pm.

That match – the second of the season between the pair – will now take place the previous evening, on Friday, October 27, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

That date marks the 100th anniversary of the Tannadice club’s first ever game as Dundee United following their name change from Dundee Hibernian.

Courier Sport understands United are organising a series of events to mark the occasion, with the Arbroath clash falling 100 years to the day since they faced Dumbarton (on October 27, 1923) in their inaugural fixture.

In a statement posted on their official website, the Tangerines said: “The amended fixture date for our cinch Championship match against Arbroath offers an opportunity to commemorate such a historic and prestigious occasion for our club.

‘Bold statement of inclusivity’

“The transformation [from Dundee Hibernian to Dundee United] came as a bold statement of inclusivity and aspiration as we sought to grow our reach, following and support without pre-disposition.

“Fast forward a century and our storied history has flourished: Scottish Premier Division champions, Scottish Cup winners, Scottish League Cup winners, UEFA Cup runners-up, and European Cup semi-finalists, amongst countless memorable occasions both at home and afar!”

The Tangerines will release ticket information for what promises to be a memorable evening at Tannadice “in due course”.

