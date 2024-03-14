Dundee United on TV: How often have Tangerines been under Friday night lights – and how have they fared?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United on TV: How often have Tangerines been under Friday night lights – and how have they fared?

United will play their sixth league game in front of the BBC cameras this week - two more than any other club.

Dundee United stars celebrate Mochrie's winner.
United stars celebrate Mochrie's winner against Dunfermline on TV. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United supporters are growing accustomed to Friday night football.

The Tangerines will take centre-stage on BBC Scotland’s Championship output once again when Jim Goodwin’s side face Dunfermline at East End Park.

It will be the EIGHTH time United have been on Friday night league duty – 28% of their Championship games to date.

That does, however, include their 6-0 triumph over Arbroath (below), which was moved due to the centenary celebrations of United changing their name, but was not televised.

United also lost 4-2 against Falkirk in the SPFL Trust Trophy on a Friday, with that dismal display broadcast on BBC Alba.

Dundee United attacker Louis Moult celebrates finding the net against Arbroath on October 27
Moult celebrates finding the net against Arbroath on October 27. Image: SNS

The other teams selected most often for the Championship TV slot are Dunfermline (4), Partick Thistle, Queen’s Park and Raith Rovers (all 3).

United’s upcoming games trips to Morton (April 12) and Airdrie (April 26) have also been rearranged for Friday night TV coverage.

Has playing in front of BBC TV cameras been good for Dundee United?

So, have the BBC cameras proved to be a good Championship omen for the Tannadice outfit?

United swept aside Partick Thistle (3-0) and Arbroath (0-4) on the box, while registering tighter victories on the road against Dunfermline (1-2) and Inverness Caledonian Thistle (0-1).

A 0-0 bore draw against Queen’s Park was instantly forgettable for viewers and spectators alike, while the Terrors were beaten 2-1 by Raith Rovers last month courtesy of a Scott Brown screamer.

Scott Brown's sensational strike has fired Raith back into a title race
Scott Brown’s sensational strike fired Raith back into a title race when the rivals met in the televised showdown. Image: SNS.

That 66% win percentage is slightly higher than their overall win percentage in the Championship (over a far bigger sample size, clearly) of 61%.

Adding to that will be pivotal as United seek to extend their advantage over Rovers to four points in a fraught fight for the title.

