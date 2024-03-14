Dundee United on TV: How often have Tangerines been under Friday night lights – and how have they fared?

Dundee United supporters are growing accustomed to Friday night football.

The Tangerines will take centre-stage on BBC Scotland’s Championship output once again when Jim Goodwin’s side face Dunfermline at East End Park.

It will be the EIGHTH time United have been on Friday night league duty – 28% of their Championship games to date.

That does, however, include their 6-0 triumph over Arbroath (below), which was moved due to the centenary celebrations of United changing their name, but was not televised.

United also lost 4-2 against Falkirk in the SPFL Trust Trophy on a Friday, with that dismal display broadcast on BBC Alba.

The other teams selected most often for the Championship TV slot are Dunfermline (4), Partick Thistle, Queen’s Park and Raith Rovers (all 3).

United’s upcoming games trips to Morton (April 12) and Airdrie (April 26) have also been rearranged for Friday night TV coverage.

Has playing in front of BBC TV cameras been good for Dundee United?

So, have the BBC cameras proved to be a good Championship omen for the Tannadice outfit?

United swept aside Partick Thistle (3-0) and Arbroath (0-4) on the box, while registering tighter victories on the road against Dunfermline (1-2) and Inverness Caledonian Thistle (0-1).

A 0-0 bore draw against Queen’s Park was instantly forgettable for viewers and spectators alike, while the Terrors were beaten 2-1 by Raith Rovers last month courtesy of a Scott Brown screamer.

That 66% win percentage is slightly higher than their overall win percentage in the Championship (over a far bigger sample size, clearly) of 61%.

Adding to that will be pivotal as United seek to extend their advantage over Rovers to four points in a fraught fight for the title.