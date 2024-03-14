Budget retailer Shoezone set to close its Glenrothes branch

Budget shoe retailer Shoezone has announced it is to close its store in Glenrothes.

The store, which has been trading in the town’s Kingdom Shopping Centre for more than 20 years, will close with the loss of around six jobs.

Staff were given the bad news last week with closing down banners being erected across the shopfront this week.

A staff member said no firm closure date had yet been given by the company.

Closure comes days after Dundee Shoezone announcement

However, they said colleagues were expecting the shop to cease trading “in the coming weeks”.

The closure follows the announcement that the Dundee branch of Shoezone, situated on High Street in the city is also set to close.

With the Dundee and Glenrothes outlets set to close for good, fears are growing for the remaining eight stores in Scotland.

The Courier has asked Shoezone’s operator for comment.