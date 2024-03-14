‘I don’t care how we win’ insists Ian Murray as Raith Rovers bid to keep pace with Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

‘I don’t care how we win’ insists Ian Murray as Raith Rovers bid to keep pace with Dundee United

The Stark's Park side pulled to within a point of the Championship leaders on Tuesday night.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray claps the travelling fans after the win over Partick Thistle.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray claps the travelling fans after the win over Partick Thistle. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

Ian Murray insists winning is all that matters as Raith Rovers bid to keep pace with Dundee United at the top of the Championship.

But the Stark’s Park boss is convinced both title rivals will still suffer setbacks in a rollercoaster run-in.

Raith hauled themselves to within just a single point of United with Tuesday’s 1-0 win away to Partick Thistle.

It was a hard-fought victory and not the prettiest of games or best of performances from Rovers – but three points nonetheless.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray and skipper Scott Brown shake hands.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray (right) and skipper Scott Brown shake hands after the Partick Thistle win. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

After last Saturday’s historic Fife derby triumph over Dunfermline, Murray was thrilled to see his side back up that success with another.

And he will take the three points whichever way they come if the Kirkcaldy outfit can eke out another win against Queen’s Park at Hampden this weekend.

Murray said: “I’ve watched Queen’s Park twice now in the last month and both times they haven’t won the game but, I’ll tell you, they’re sharp.

“So, we expect a tough, tough game, there’s no doubt about it. It’s not going to be easy but we know if we play well we can win it.

“And, like any other Championship game, if we don’t play well we won’t win it.

Three points all that matters

“We’re at the stage now where I don’t really care how we win, as long as we try to pick up three points.

“The bottom line now is keeping pace with Dundee United. We’re not looking behind us any more.

“It was never going to be a pretty game against Partick.

“When you’ve got a team trying to catch another team and one that’s not won for so many games, and add in the conditions, it was never going to be a classic Championship game of free-flowing football.

But we’re 17 points ahead now [of Thistle in third] and if results go our way this weekend and we win then that’s the play-off position pretty much confirmed.

Euan Murray’s header from a Kyle Turner free-kick earned Raith Rovers their win over Partick Thistle. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

“That was our in-house goal. Nobody told us we had to be in the play-offs, but we wanted to be. So, to get that done with six, seven games to go would be fantastic.”

Raith have now won 17 matches in the Championship this season, the same number Dundee managed last season when they landed the title.

But they are going to need probably at least a handful more from the eight games remaining if they are to pip United to automatic promotion to the Premiership.

Every result from now on in has extra significance in the destination of the championship, but Murray believes it is going to be far from plain sailing for either Raith of the Tangerines.

He added: “We’ve won 17 games. Dundee won 17 games last season and won the league last season, and we’re sitting with eight games still to go.

Murray: ‘We’re pushing each other’

“It’s down to one point and it’s been like that all season. The gap’s not been huge either way.

“United deserve a lot of credit for the way they’ve kept putting pressure on us. We’re pushing each other.

“It reminds me of when I was at Airdrie and we were pushing with Cove Rangers.

“You were just hoping the other team would drop points. But that’s all you can do, it’s outwith your hands.

“We’ve both got tough away games and regardless of what happens over this weekend, I still see a lot of things to happen.

Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown unleashes a dipping long-range shot for a stunning winner against Dundee United.
Scott Brown’s sensational strike earned Raith Rovers their recent win over Dundee United and gave them hope again in the title race. Image: SNS.

“There’s loads and loads of football to go. Every team in this division is playing for something, it’s remarkable how tight it’s getting.

“If you look from third place to ninth now, it’s so, so tight. That’s exciting, it’s good for the league.

“We’re not going to get too carried away, it’s important we just keep going.

“You never know, with three or four games to go it could still be in the balance.”

