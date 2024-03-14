Perth Wine Hall hopes to bottle success and grow with world renowned wines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth Wine Hall hopes to bottle success and grow with world renowned wines

The Wine Hall was founded in 2022 and is hoping to expand it's product range this year

By Terri Simpson
The Wine Hall director Vanessa Tortella, a sommelier from Italy who works in Perth. Image: Frame
A Perth e-commerce business which supplies specialist wines is hoping to expand its product range this year.

Vanessa Tortella, a wine specialist from Italy, started the Wine Hall in the Fair City in 2022.

The e-commerce business currently sells a range of bottles from small, independent wineries in France and Italy.

These specialist wines are sent from Perth to enthusiasts across the UK.

But now, she plans to grow her business after securing funding through Virgin Startup loans programme.

Specialist wines sent from Perth

During her 15 years in the hospitality industry, Vanessa noticed there was a gap in the market for rare wines.

So, two years ago, she decided to start The Wine Hall.

She said: “Putting small wineries on the map and bringing rare bottles to the market has been something I’ve been interested in since I started working in hospitality. I had the idea of starting my own e-commerce business for a while.

“I love sharing my knowledge of rare and independent wines and it’s been an incredible journey so far.”

Vanessa also plans to import larger quantities of the product so she can start selling to luxury hotels, restaurants and other businesses this year.

She added: “The next step is expanding my inventory. In the beginning, I mainly focused on wines from Italy and France.

“But I’m currently sourcing an amazing wine from a producer in Lebanon that has never been exported before,

“I’m eager to start selling not only to private customers but to a range of luxury businesses as well.”

Rise in entrepreneurs over 50 since pandemic

Vanessa is one of the most recent entrepreneurs aged 50 and over to receive funding from the British Business Bank loans programme. Since 2012, they have supplied over £8.5m in loans to Scottish start ups.

Susan Nightingale, UK network director at the British Business Bank, said: “As Vanessa demonstrates, you can further your business ambitions at any age.

“It’s why we encourage anyone with a good business idea to get in touch and learn more about how the Start Up Loans programme might be able to help turn it into reality.

“It is interesting to note the high proportion of the funding during and after the pandemic, suggesting that many people aged 50 and over re-evaluated and took action to pursue their business aspirations.”

She added: “We’re also glad to witness the growth of businesses in more rural areas through our Start Up Loans programme. [This] demonstrates the difference funding can make in boosting entrepreneurship and supporting small business opportunities in smaller communities.”

