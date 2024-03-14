Glenrothes carer warned after X-rated assault threats to service user

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Fife

Glenrothes carer warned after X-rated assault threats to service user

The SSSC said her actions showed a 'pattern of behaviour'.

By Ellidh Aitken
The Scottish Social Services offices at Compass House in Dundee. Image: SSSC
A Glenrothes carer has been warned by a watchdog after threatening to put a “moonboot up the a**e” of a service user.

She told another care home resident that she would “take those wheels off and stick them where the f****** sun doesn’t shine”.

Melissa Donaghy was employed as a bank carer by Abbotsford Care in Glenrothes when a series of incidents took place in 2022.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) said her actions showed a “pattern of behaviour over a number of months”.

The regulator placed a warning on her registration for one year.

Abbotsford Care said their former employee “does not reflect our values or standards”.

Glenrothes carer said she would stick wheels ‘where the f****** sun doesn’t shine’

The SSSC found evidence of four incidents of misconduct by Ms Donaghy between April and November 2022.

These were:

  • On or around May 1 told a service user: “I’m just going to tell you,
    I’m going to take those wheels off and stick them where the f****** sun
    doesn’t shine”, or words to that effect.
  • Between April 28 and November 10, when a service user asked to go for a cigarette, said: “You have not long f****** been out, you will have to wait”, or words to that effect.
  • On or around May 2 told a colleague in relation to a service user: “I’m going to set my moonboot and put it up his arse”, or words to that effect.
  • On or around November 9 said: “You are stinking of s****”, or words to that effect, to a service user.

A report by the watchdog called Ms Donaghy’s behaviour “serious” and said it “falls well below the standards of conduct expected”.

Bank carer’s behaviour was ‘breach of trust’

The report continued: “The language you have used towards service users is abusive and threatening and may cause significant emotional harm.

“Abusive behaviour towards those in your care is a breach of the trust and confidence service users place on social service workers.”

It added: “Repeated behaviour of this nature suggests attitudinal and values issues.

“You have demonstrated a pattern of behaviour towards multiple service users over a prolonged period of time.

“You have shown limited insight into the seriousness of this matter.

“You have not provided reassurances that your behaviour would not occur again and
therefore the FtP (Fitness to Practice) Department and the wider public cannot be satisfied that the behaviour would not be repeated.”

A warning has been placed on her registration while a series of conditions must also be completed.

These include providing evidence that any employer knows about the conditions, undertaking refresher training, providing the SSSC with a reflective account of the incidents, and taking part in supervision sessions.

Abbotsford Care ‘took immediate action’

An Abbotsford Care statement said: “Upon discovering issues pertaining to the individual’s performance, we took immediate action by initiating an internal review and subsequently referring the matter to the appropriate regulatory body, the SSSC, for further investigation.

“The behaviour exhibited by the individual, who is a former employee of the organisation, does not reflect our values or standards.

“We appreciate the trust and confidence placed in us by our community, and we assure them that all necessary steps to address this matter were done so thoroughly and transparently.”

Ms Donaghy declined to comment.

