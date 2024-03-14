Royal Mail suspend Invergowrie community leader alleged to have used racial slurs online

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Royal Mail suspend Invergowrie community leader alleged to have used racial slurs online

Jamie Brown is alleged to have used racial slurs in online forums.

Jamie Brown Invergowrie
Postal worker Jamie Brown in Invergowrie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

The Royal Mail has suspended an Invergowrie community leader who allegedly used racial slurs online.

Jamie Brown, chairman of Invergowrie and Kingoodie Community Council, works for the postal service locally.

The Royal Mail confirmed it has launched a probe following reports Mr Brown is a supporter of far-right groups and had used racist language in online chats.

A spokesman said: “We have been made aware of the reporting and are currently carrying out our own investigation.

“It would not be appropriate to comment on the details of any individual case, however we do suspend employees when serious allegations are made in order to protect colleagues and customers.”

Mr Brown has been approached for comment.

Anti-racism charity Hope Not Hate this week revealed his links to the white-nationalist group Patriotic Alternative.

In January 2022, during an online podcast speaking under the pseudonym “Mean Peem”, Mr Brown detailed his support for the group and his experience growing up in Dundee.

Mr Brown is chairman of the community council. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

In a statement to The Courier, the community council leader said he had since moved on from Patriotic Alternative, saying the group were not interested in “serious politics”.

He is now a member of the Homeland Party, a group founded by former British National Party activist Kenny Smith.

Screenshots from different platforms show a user positing under Mr Brown’s name using racial slurs.

In one post in December 2020, Hope Not Hate say Mr Brown branded Russian author Ayn Rand “k*ke scum”.

Responding to the claims made against him, Mr Brown denied using the language and attacked Hope Not Hate’s motives.

Extremism review announced in Commons

The Royal Mail probe comes as Communities Secretary Michael Gove confimed Patriotic Alternative would be included in the groups the government will assess under its new extremism definition.

In the Commons, Mr Gove used parliamentary privilege to tell MPs he had concerns Patriotic Alternative and other far-right group promote a “neo-Nazi ideology”.

Describing the activities of extreme right-wing groups as a “growing worry”, he said: “I’m sure that we would agree that organisations such as the British National Socialist Movement and Patriotic Alternative – who promote neo-Nazi ideology, argue for forced repatriation, a white ethno-state and the targeting of minority groups for intimidation – are precisely the type of groups about which we should be concerned and whose activities we will assess against the new definition.”

