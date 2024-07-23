Further setback for Perthshire community as Stagecoach service withdrawn due to construction works

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Further setback for Perthshire community as Stagecoach service withdrawn due to construction works

The three-week reduction in service was supposed to begin on Monday but has been delayed by one week.

By Sean O'Neil
A Stagecoach bus.
Stagecoach has scrapped its number 16 service from Perth to Dundee. Image: DC Thomson

A Perthshire community will once again be left without a bus after Stagecoach were forced to withdraw their service due to construction works.

The beleaguered 39 route will not serve the Grange area in the Carse of Gowrie for three weeks because of footway maintenance .

Earlier this month, residents of the Grange were also cut off after Stagecoach stopped the service because of overhanging branches on the route.

Cancellations and delays have been a feature of the 16 service, with Carse councillor Angus Forbes threatening to go to the Traffic Commissioner over the issues.

Carse of Gowrie Conservative councillor Angus Forbes. Image: Angus Forbes.

The situation has left workers like Lyn Chesters having to rotate their shifts again because of the lack of public transport.

She told The Courier how “frustrating” the 39 service has been since it was introduced in May to replace the 16 and X7 buses.

‘Folk are just fed up’

“It has been a nightmare,” said Lyn.

“It’s just complaint after complaint. They’re not showing up and they seem to be consistently late.

“It’s really frustrating.”

The latest issue appears not be Stagecoach’s fault but there is a frustration within the community over how the route is being handled.

The replacement shuttle taxi service organised by Perth and Kinross Council to connect the Grange with Errol during the service withdrawal only goes three times a day.

“When they cut the buses down to every two hours I had to change my shifts then,” said Lyn.

“Then the road was closed for a week and I had to walk three miles.

“And now I’ve had to change shifts again.

“Folk are just fed up with it.”

Construction work delayed by a week

Lyn says she, and others in the community, want a return of the 16 service which served the Carse of Gowrie before the cuts.

Stagecoach tried to introduce the 39 service from Arbroath a number of years ago but withdrew it due to problems with the route, returning to the 16.

“Generally, since it changed to the 39 it has been awful,” said Lyn.

“I don’t drive and there’s a lot of people in the village that don’t drive either and rely on the bus.”

The Courier helped lead a campaign to stop the complete axing of buses in the Carse of Gowrie and wants to see services protected as more cuts are planned in Fife.

The 39 service at St Madoes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The footpath works were set to take place between July 22 and August 11 but Perth and Kinross Council confirmed to The Courier they have been delayed a week.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “We have made arrangements for a limited shuttle service in the Grange area of the Carse of Gowrie whilst planned footway construction works, relating to a new development in the area, are carried out.

“This step was taken to assist local residents while there is a temporary diversion of existing public transport services to allow the construction works to be carried out safely.

“We can also confirm that the construction works have been delayed until next week therefore there will be no road closures in place this week and Service 39 will run as normal.”

Stagecoach has been contacted for comment.

