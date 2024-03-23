Liam Gordon delivers insight into Motherwell talisman Theo Bair’s time at St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liam Gordon delivers insight into Motherwell talisman Theo Bair’s time at St Johnstone

The 24-year-old only found the net once for Saints but has already reached double figures at Motherwell.

By Eric Nicolson
Theo Bair has been a much bigger hit with Motherwell than he was at St Johnstone.
Theo Bair has been a much bigger hit with Motherwell than he was at St Johnstone. Images: SNS.

No blame can be attached to Callum Davidson or Steven MacLean for Theo Bair finding his form with Motherwell rather than St Johnstone, according to Perth captain Liam Gordon.

Both Craig Levein’s predecessors invested time and effort in trying to help the Canadian forward become a Premiership hit.

And Gordon believes a combination of circumstances have led to him becoming a goal-scoring number nine at Fir Park, unrecognisable from the one who looked like a square peg in a round hole at McDiarmid and was released in the summer.

“In football, sometimes things just don’t work out,” said the centre-back.

“Confidence is a massive thing.

“He scored in the first game of the season for Motherwell, which got the monkey off his back early.

Theo Bair celebrates his opening day goal against Dundee.
Theo Bair celebrates his opening day goal against Dundee. Image: SNS

“I know he had a drought for a while but he picked up and got going again.

“Your brain just starts thinking differently.

“You start moving better because you’ve got a bit of confidence.

“He’s scoring all kinds of goals as well.

“You see the header against us, his dink against Livingston. He’s attacking the six-yard box, getting on the end of crosses.”

No lack of effort from Bair

Gordon saw the training ground hours Davidson and MacLean spent with Bair after he signed from Vancouver Whitecaps in January, 2022.

“The former managers were brilliant with him,” he said. “Like they were with every player.

“They gave everyone 100% and always offered their services.

“It wasn’t down to a lack of effort but sometimes things just don’t work out.

“You forget, perhaps because of the size of Theo, that he’s still a young boy in the game.

“He came here learning his trade.

“And especially going to a completely different culture – playing in the MLS is physically different to playing in Scotland.

“Obviously he’s a big boy but coming here is a tough, intense, physical and aggressive league.

“And he needed to get up to speed.

Theo Bair in action against Hibs.
Theo Bair in action against Hibs. Image: SNS.

“He came in as our main signing and if you don’t hit the ground running people ask questions.

“I think people forgot how young he was.

“Players still need to be coached, they still need to learn, the experiences they will gain.

“That’s what helps them. Maybe he just needed that experience.

“He reassessed it, had that little break and then got back in at Motherwell.

“Unfortunately, we got him first – we were the stepping stone!

“He’s the one who’s had the last laugh on the doubters.”

No more against Saints, please

Bair’s goals have earned him a recall to the Canada squad but, with Motherwell only four points ahead of Saints, Gordon hopes that he’ll get stuck on 11 when he returns to Scotland.

“Listen, I’m delighted for him,” said the double-winner.

“Big Theo is a great boy. He did all the right things, whether that was extra on the training pitch or off it.

“It’s a great achievement to get called up for his country.

“He’s had a really good season, especially the last few months.

“I hope he keeps that up for his own sake.

Theo Bair celebrates his equalising goal at McDiarmid Park.
Theo Bair celebrates his equalising goal at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS.

“But for us, I hope he doesn’t and the goals dry up!

“We just need to go and beat Motherwell next time we play them after three draws against them.”

