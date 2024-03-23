Ask a local: Your insider’s guide to the 5 best things about Elie and Earlsferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ask a local: Your insider’s guide to the 5 best things about Elie and Earlsferry

Shona Jones talks us through her five favourite things about her beautiful East Neuk home - from watersports to the best walks and viewpoints.

Shona Jones has told us her top five things about Elie and Earlsferry.
Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Claire Warrender

Elie and Earlsferry is among the most desirable place to live in Scotland.

Tucked away in Fife’s East Neuk, they were originally two separate burghs but united in 1929.

The 11th century Earls of Fife ran a ferry across the Firth of Forth for pilgrims heading to St Andrews, which is where the village earned its name.

Shona Jones, pictured outside her ice cream shop, which opened last year.
Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

However, Elie was better known for its safe harbour and wide sweeping bay.

And it’s that bay, surrounded by walks, cliffs and stunning views, that still attracts holidaymakers today.

Sitting west of St Monans and Pittenweem, Elie and Earlsferry is home to fewer than 700 people.

Among them is former nurse Shona Jones, who now runs her own successful ice cream shop, LJ’s.

And she agreed to tell us her five favourite things about her home.

1. Ruby Bay

“The Covid pandemic made me appreciate where I live more because you couldn’t drive anywhere,” says Shona.

“We live right by Ruby Bay and every night my husband and I would walk along that way.

“We would go to the lighthouse and Lady’s Tower and we often had the beach to ourselves.

Elie lighthouse at Ruby Bay is one of Shona's favourite places in Elie.
Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“It’s just so beautiful and tranquil and we’d just sit together and look.

“You can see along to St Monans on one side and if you walk along that way you come to Ardross Farm, which has a wonderful farm shop.

“On the other side, you look along to Elie and you’ve got North Berwick and Portobello across the water.

“I just love it there and it’s definitely top of my list.”

2. Elie High Street

“My childhood home was on Elie High Street and I enjoyed all the to-ing and froing.

“What I love about it is we have a nice collection of independent businesses that are family owned and run.

“That appeals to me and I hope we never lose it.

Elie High Street is home to many family-run businesses, including Shona's ice cream shop.
Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“We’ve got Barnett’s the Bakers, a proper East Neuk bakery.

“Elie Deli, Appleton’s newsagent and the Harbour Gift shop are all very good and family-owned.

“And there are also pubs and restaurants – the Station Buffet is my local and the Ship Inn just round the corner is also great.

“And of course there’s the most fantabulous ice cream shop there as well!

“Aside from the businesses, Elie and Earlsferry History Society have a display of photographs of the village through the years at the bus stop on the High Street.”

3. Elie Watersports

“I spent a lot of my childhood in that bay learning to windsurf – quite badly, although I did have my moments!

“It does bring a lot of people to the village. What safer place to learn watersports?

“They do water skiing, sailing training, kayaks and paddle boarding, which is the in thing at the moment.

“And during the season, there’s a club called Urchins and it’s just for kids.

“They hire the wetsuits and try all different watersports activities. I think that’s great as it’s giving them a taste of everything.

“Hopefully when they’re adults, they’ll bring their own kids down here.

“That’s the beauty of Elie. We’re pleased and proud to live here and people want to come.”

4. The cliffs at Kincraig Point

“The big cliffs along at Earlsferry are called Kincraig Point.

“It’s not an easy walk to get up there but it’s a very peaceful place and you get some very bonny views.

The cliffs at Kincraig Point overlooking the golf course.
Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“According to local history, Macduff hid in a cave at Kincraig when he was trying to escape from Macbeth.

“He stayed there until the fishermen could get him away across the water.

“Macduff owned the land on both sides of the Forth and later donated what became known as the Earl’s Ferry, hence the name of the village.

“The Elie and Earlsferry History Society have walks on their website where you can learn the history as you go.”

5. The view from Chapel Green

“It’s impressive because you can see Elie and Earlsferry right in front of you. It’s beautiful.

“Not everyone can get to Kincraig because it’s really high and there are a lot of steps.

“However, a lot of people like to walk along Chapel Green.

Shona at Chapel Green, with views over Elie in the background
Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“There’s a Second World War machine gun post there and the views over the Forth and along to Elie are absolutely stunning.

“Although the chapel itself is just a ruin now, the remains date back to the 11th century.

“The history society has information boards there that tell you all about it, as well as the history of the village.”

Conversation