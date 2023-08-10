St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean resists temptation to panic buy as he prepares to face ‘splash the cash’ Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean resists temptation to panic buy as he prepares to face ‘splash the cash’ Ross County

The Saints manager has said 'everyone can see the route we're trying to go down'.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager, Steven MacLean, will resist the temptation to panic buy as his injury crisis deepens.

And despite the fact he might have less players available to him against big spenders Ross County than when his team faced Hearts the previous weekend, MacLean believes his transfer strategy will bear fruit in the long-run.

“I’ve got a clear picture of what I need,” he said. “I could panic this week. I could bring in two or three.

“Listen, every signing is a gamble and you’re probably going to have to take a chance at some stage.

“But I don’t want to just sign someone for this weekend, get them in the building then go: ‘What have I done?’

“I want to make sure it’s right.

“I think everyone can see the route we are trying to go down.

“We are trying to bring that younger type, hungry, decent age. Probably we have enough older ones, over 30s, in the group already.

“It’s important to balance your squad right.

“Ideally you’d bring in 25, 26, 27-year-olds at their peak but it’s hard to find them and hard to get them.

“We are trying to bring in good players and we will need to use the loan market as well. We’re weighing up the best option for us.

“You’re getting a lot of players thrown at you and it’s trying to get the right types in.

“You do your checks and speak to people you know, watch them as much as you can.”

Ross County spending big

County owner Roy McGregor warned of spending cuts after the Highlanders left it very late to preserve their Premiership status last season.

But that hasn’t stopped him authorising some big summer transfer fees.

“Ross County have certainly gone for it,” said MacLean. “They’ve made some good signings.

“They’ve certainly splashed the cash.

“They’re playing a little bit different as well, going 4-4-2 quite a bit this pre-season.

“I watched their game against Celtic. They were very good. Very brave.

“So fair play to Malky (Mackay). He’s a very good manager. I like him a lot. I’ve got a lot of respect for him.

“He was very good when I went up there last season.

“I’ve got a lot of time for him. There’s Don Cowie as well – I’ve got a good relationship with him.

“It’s a game we’re looking forward to and one we think we can go and win.”

Krasniqi thoughts

Meanwhile, MacLean explained his reasons for not signing trialist, Ernaldo Krasniqi.

“Ernaldo did very well in training,” he said. “And he played the bounce game on Monday.

“We’re just looking for a different type, more a box-to-box one.

“I think he will do someone a good turn, though.

“I thanked him for coming up and hopefully he gets something sorted soon.”

Matt Smith will be in contention to start after playing 65 minutes of the bounce game.

“You can see he’s got quality,” said MacLean. “I didn’t want to give him 90. I wanted to make sure he trained on Wednesday.

“He’s trained a lot at MK and played minutes. He’s a young, lean boy so he’ll be fine.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Yellow has become St Johnstone's third colour.
St Johnstone in yellow: Story of Perth club's third kit colour over last 4…
St Johnstone are close to signing Crewe Alexandra goalkeeper Dave Richards.
St Johnstone close-in on deal to sign Crewe goalkeeper Dave Richards on loan after…
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean: 'I've never known an injury list like this' as…
St Johnstone goalkeeper Ross Sinclair.
St Johnstone boss open to loan or permanent goalkeeper signing after Ross Sinclair breaks…
Ex-St Johnstone forward Connor McLennan is up and running with new club Salford City.
Former St Johnstone and Aberdeen forward Connor McLennan bags Salford City double AFTER dislocating…
Will Louis Moult be even better for Dundee United than Lawrence Shankland?
PODCAST: Will Louis Moult be even better for Dundee United in the Championship than…
St Johnstone goalkeeper Ross Sinclair.
Ross Sinclair breaks arm in closed-doors match as St Johnstone search for Dimitar Mitov…
New St Johnstone midfielder Matt Smith playing for Wales against Albania.
New St Johnstone playmaker Matt Smith will take risks on the ball unlike many…
Ernaldo Krasniqi.
St Johnstone won't be signing trialist Ernaldo Krasniqi
Sam Denham picked up an injury on the final day of East Fife's 2022/23 season. Image: SNS.
How Scottish football rallied to help ex-St Johnstone kid after serious injury at East…

Conversation