St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean: ‘I’ve never known an injury list like this’ as Drey Wright is sent for scan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean: ‘I’ve never known an injury list like this’ as Drey Wright is sent for scan

There are likely to be eight senior pros missing against Ross County.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean has admitted the Perth club’s early season injury crisis is unparalleled in his experience.

Goalkeeper Ross Sinclair is the latest player to be sidelined after breaking his arm in a closed-doors game, with Drey Wright being sent for a calf scan.

There was a cloud above McDiarmid Park from the day Saints returned for pre-season training.

And it hasn’t lifted since.

“I’ve never known going into a season with an injury list like this,” said MacLean, who has eight first team squad members out. “And we’ve had them from day one.

“It’s not like we’ve come back in and picked all of them up during pre-season. From day one we’ve had six, seven, eight injuries and never got away from that.

“There’s hopefully light at the end of the tunnel – nothing imminent but they’re making some slow progress now.

“The break (after Saturday’s clash with Ross County) might be good for us, hopefully getting a few back.”

Clark running soon

Drilling down into the detail of the injuries, MacLean reported: “Drey is going for a scan.

“It’s important to know exactly what we’re dealing with and what we need to do.

St Johnstone's Drey Wright in action against Hearts.
St Johnstone’s Drey Wright in action against Hearts. Image: SNS.

“Nicky (Clark) is going to run on Monday. The surgeon said his lower ankle is healing. We’re just giving it that extra 10 days.

“Once he’s running then hopefully he will have no complications and we can accelerate him.

“Kano (Chris Kane) has done a little bit of jogging after his injection. Hopefully he can step up a bit.

“Cammy MacPherson is the same. Once his injection settles down he can start progressing.

“James Brown is running.

“Saturday will probably come too soon then you’re looking at the next league game.”

Hearts game positives

Despite being without so many senior pros, MacLean is optimistic Saints will put points on the board in Dingwall this weekend.

“You can take positives from last week,” he said.

“Look at the Hearts squad and the one they’re assembling and the budget they are doing it with, then look at what we’re doing. And we were competitive.

“We are patching things up but I am not making excuses. We are a work in progress. We will get better as the season goes on and in the next few weeks.

“There are going to be bumps and we know that. But we’re still going to be competitive.

“And once we get these bodies back and bodies in, we will be really good.”

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone goalkeeper Ross Sinclair.
St Johnstone boss open to loan or permanent goalkeeper signing after Ross Sinclair breaks…
Ex-St Johnstone forward Connor McLennan is up and running with new club Salford City.
Former St Johnstone and Aberdeen forward Connor McLennan bags Salford City double AFTER dislocating…
Will Louis Moult be even better for Dundee United than Lawrence Shankland?
PODCAST: Will Louis Moult be even better for Dundee United in the Championship than…
St Johnstone goalkeeper Ross Sinclair.
Ross Sinclair breaks arm in closed-doors match as St Johnstone search for Dimitar Mitov…
New St Johnstone midfielder Matt Smith playing for Wales against Albania.
New St Johnstone playmaker Matt Smith will take risks on the ball unlike many…
Ernaldo Krasniqi.
St Johnstone won't be signing trialist Ernaldo Krasniqi
Sam Denham picked up an injury on the final day of East Fife's 2022/23 season. Image: SNS.
How Scottish football rallied to help ex-St Johnstone kid after serious injury at East…
St Johnstone's Drey Wright.
St Johnstone need to add pace to their attack but Drey Wright is an…
MK Dons boss Graham Alexander has explained why he let Matt Smith move to St Johnstone.
New St Johnstone signing Matt Smith was 'coveted', MK Dons boss Graham Alexander reveals
Ernaldo Krasniqi.
Ernaldo Krasniqi plays St Johnstone trial game after Steven MacLean liked what he saw…

Conversation