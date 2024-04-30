Samsung reports 10-fold increase in profit as AI drives rebound for memory chips

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Samsung reports 10-fold increase in profit as AI drives rebound for memory chips

By Press Association
Samsung Electronics reported a 10-fold increase in operating profit for the last quarter (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
Samsung Electronics reported a 10-fold increase in operating profit for the last quarter as the expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies drives a rebound in the markets for computer memory chips.

The South Korean semiconductor and smartphone giant said its operating profit for the Jan-March quarter came in at 6.6 trillion won (£3.8 billion), up from the 640 billion won (£370 million) it earned during the same period last year.

Revenue rose by nearly 13% to 71.9 trillion won (£41 billion), driven by higher prices for memory chips and robust sales of its flagship Galaxy S24 smartphones, the company said.

Artificial intelligence technologies have driven a rebound in the markets for computer memory chips (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

The company earned 1.91 trillion won (£1.1 billion) in operating profit from its semiconductor business, marking the division’s first quarterly profit since the fourth quarter of 2022, as the chip market continues to recover from a cyclical slump deepened by the Covid-19 pandemic and global trade tensions.

Samsung projected the memory chip market to remain strong in the coming months, driven by the expansion of generative AI technologies, which is increasing the demand for both conventional chips used in servers and advanced chips designed to process AI, including high-bandwidth memory, or HBM.

Responding to higher demands for AI chips, Samsung said it started this month the mass production of its latest HBM chips, called 8-layer HBM3E, and that it plans to start producing the 12-layer version of the chips during the second quarter.

The technology firm will continue to focus on its Galaxy S24 devices (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Samsung said in a statement: “In the second half of 2024, business conditions are expected to remain positive with demand — mainly around generative AI — holding strong, despite continued volatility relating to macroeconomic trends and geopolitical issues.”

For smartphones, the company will continue to focus on boosting the sales of its flagship device, Galaxy S24, which is built with an array of new features enabled by AI, including live translation during phone calls in 13 languages and 17 dialects.

Samsung said it plans to expand AI features beyond the S24 to other mobile devices as it expects the technologies to drive growth in the smartphone market in the coming months amid improvements in global consumer spending.