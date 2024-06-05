Artist behind Broughty Ferry ‘human silhouette’ sculpture humbled by positive public response

The artist behind Broughty Ferry’s ‘human silhouette’ sculpture says he is humbled by the public response to its unveiling.

In April, the structure appeared on The Esplanade, close to Barnhill Rock Garden, as part of work to upgrade the area.

It’s the work of London-based artist Lee Simmons, who also created the Tay Whale sculpture which sits at the Dundee waterfront.

His latest piece, officially called Tay Haze, was commissioned by Dundee City Council as part of the Broughty Ferry to Monifieth active travel route.

‘Positive feedback’

Although there was a mixed response when the art was installed, Lee said he has heard mostly positive feedback.

“I always like to photograph projects as soon as they are installed because I like to capture that initial excitement of it,” he said.

“I went up (to Dundee) a week after it was installed and spent two days photographing and filming. People were coming up to me and it was about 90% positive feedback.

“If you are going to do something in the public realm, everyone is going to have an opinion but first hand, listening to people passing by and interacting with it, it was quite humbling.

“They appreciated and enjoyed it – that’s all you can ask.”

The Tay Haze sculpture was funded by the charity Sustrans and is part of a wider public art trail along the active travel route.

And its early concept was to capture the sense of movement, sparked by Lee’s fascination with photography.

The 36-year-old said: “It’s such a beautiful, natural backdrop and being able to read that still through the sculpture was something I really wanted to play around with.

“As you move around it, you get a sense of a moiré effect with the depth of the Tay and foreshore behind.

“And of an evening it’s lit internally and it’s a bit of a beacon. The inside of the structure is hollow so it allows the light to travel up – no different to a lighthouse.”

‘It’s a privilege doing projects like this’

The installation of the Tay Haze sculpture comes a little under three years since the Tay Whale arrived in Dundee to much fanfare.

And asked if he hoped to create more art in the city, Lee said he would jump at the chance.

“I have a close affinity with Dundee and why wouldn’t I want to do more here”, he said.

“It’s been a fun experience to work with (Dundee City Council) who have been very proactive.

“It’s a privilege doing projects like this because it’s very gratifying.”