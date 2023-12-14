Scratch card fraud, Spar break-in, £7.5k house raid and petrol theft in Dundee crime spree

A woman used a stolen scratch card to claim a £20 lottery win in a Dundee crime spree.

Julie McNulty, 54, admitted using tickets her accomplice Jason Hunter had stolen in a smash and grab at the Spar on Perth Road.

The pair had been on a crime spree in February this year.

Jobless Hunter, also 54, used a bank card stolen from a car to try to buy £18 worth of items at Shell Discovery on East Marketgait on February 19.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Hunter had also stole from the car airpod headphones, a bag containing jackets, a wallet containing debit and credit cards, sunglasses and £120 cash.

He also raided a house on Old Glamis Road that month, making off with £7,500 of goods.

Unemployed McNulty then admitted resetting the stolen items on February 23.

The court heard both accused have previous convictions.

Dundee £7,500 house raid and scratch card fraud

Depute fiscal Calum Gordon told the court: “On February 19, at around 5.30am, police attended an alarm activation at Spar Perth Road.

“A representative from Spar confirmed 89 scratch cards had been stolen.

“At around 8.30am that morning, McNulty appeared at Tesco on Murraygate.

“She handed over a winning scratch card.

“Camelot later confirmed it had been one of those stolen from Spar.”

The court heard how Hunter, after breaking into the house on Old Glamis Road between February 19 and 22, took more than £7,500 worth of items.

More than £3,000-worth were not recovered.

The pair were rumbled after police raided a property on Union Street on February 23, where they found a number of items in a bag, including those from the car, which had been on Shepherds Loan, Dundee.

Theft and reset admitted

McNulty, of Weir Street, Castleford, England, admitted fraud using stolen scratch cards and reset.

Hunter, of Dundee, admitted theft and reset.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence for reports until January 10, with Hunter remanded until then.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.