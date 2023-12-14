Scratch card fraud, Spar break-in, £7.5k house raid and petrol theft in Dundee crime spree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Scratch card fraud, Spar break-in, £7.5k house raid and petrol theft in Dundee crime spree

Julie McNulty and Jason Hunter admitted multiple charges at Dundee Sheriff Court.

By Paul Malik
Spar on Perth Road in Dundee.
Glaziers repair the damage caused during the break-in. Image: DC Thomson.

A woman used a stolen scratch card to claim a £20 lottery win in a Dundee crime spree.

Julie McNulty, 54, admitted using tickets her accomplice Jason Hunter had stolen in a smash and grab at the Spar on Perth Road.

The pair had been on a crime spree in February this year.

Jobless Hunter, also 54, used a bank card stolen from a car to try to buy £18 worth of items at Shell Discovery on East Marketgait on February 19.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Hunter had also stole from the car airpod headphones, a bag containing jackets, a wallet containing debit and credit cards, sunglasses and £120 cash.

He also raided a house on Old Glamis Road that month, making off with £7,500 of goods.

Unemployed McNulty then admitted resetting the stolen items on February 23.

The court heard both accused have previous convictions.

Dundee £7,500 house raid and scratch card fraud

Depute fiscal Calum Gordon told the court: “On February 19, at around 5.30am, police attended an alarm activation at Spar Perth Road.

“A representative from Spar confirmed 89 scratch cards had been stolen.

“At around 8.30am that morning, McNulty appeared at Tesco on Murraygate.

“She handed over a winning scratch card.

“Camelot later confirmed it had been one of those stolen from Spar.”

Spar on Perth Road in Dundee with damaged windows.
The Spar after Hunter’s break-in.

The court heard how Hunter, after breaking into the house on Old Glamis Road between February 19 and 22, took more than £7,500 worth of items.

More than £3,000-worth were not recovered.

The pair were rumbled after police raided a property on Union Street on February 23, where they found a number of items in a bag, including those from the car, which had been on Shepherds Loan, Dundee.

Theft and reset admitted

McNulty, of Weir Street, Castleford, England, admitted fraud using stolen scratch cards and reset.

Hunter, of Dundee, admitted theft and reset.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence for reports until January 10, with Hunter remanded until then.

