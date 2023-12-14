4 Dundee and Fife police stations could close under force plans

Four police stations across Dundee and Fife could close under plans from Police Scotland.

Three sites in Dundee have been earmarked for closure by the force.

These are:

Hilltown

Ryehill (West End)

Dundee Annexe

The services based here would move to the HQ at West Bell Street instead.

Oakley in Fife could also shut – with a new location for the services here still to be confirmed.

A consultation is being launched over the plans.

Deputy Chief Constable, Malcolm Graham said Police Scotland’s estate needed “to be fit for 21st century policing” as the buildings proposed for closure were revealed.

Dundee police stations review

Hilltown Police Station is currently the only one on the list which deals with members of the public on occasions.

The station, at the junction with North George Street, does have a public counter – which is not staffed.

Officers only answer the door to the public when the station is manned.

Within the review they said the building is only used by operational officers for “comfort breaks”.

The long-term future of Ryehill Police Station in the West End of Dundee has been under scrutiny for several years.

In 2016 the force took a decision to the keep the station opened after a backlash regarding it’s potential closure.

At the time the force said it was exploring options of a shared use.

The current review police have outlined the building currently serves “limited use”.

The Dundee Annexe building – situated next to main West Bell Street HQ – at the Dudhope Roundabout is the largest building in Dundee under review.

Dating back to the 1970s the five-storey building has no local police based within it.

Services in Fife are not as severely impacted under the current review.

Oakley is currently used by operational support divisional officers.

Meanwhile Police Scotland is also consulting on the future of Burntisland station, which has been vacant for more than three years and has been deemed surplus to requirements.

Deputy Chief Constable, Malcolm Graham reassured the public these proposals to axe these building wound’t impact on community policing.

‘Our presence in communities is not defined by buildings’

He said: “Our estate needs to be fit for 21st century policing, putting service enhancement, visibility, and engagement at the heart of the communities we serve.

“These are core components of the legitimacy and consent on which policing in Scotland relies.

“Our presence in communities is not defined by buildings but by the officers and staff who work there, and we have already introduced technology that enables our officers to remain in local areas, reducing the need for them to return to police stations to deal with paperwork.

“We are determined to continue to improve our visibility and accessibility, as well as to bring partners together to deliver services in the most efficient and effective way.”