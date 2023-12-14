4 Dundee and Fife police stations could close under force plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

4 Dundee and Fife police stations could close under force plans

Police Scotland is launching a consultation on the proposals.

By Bryan Copland & James Simpson
The police estate is currently under review. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The police estate is currently under review. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Four police stations across Dundee and Fife could close under plans from Police Scotland.

Three sites in Dundee have been earmarked for closure by the force.

These are:

  • Hilltown
  • Ryehill (West End)
  • Dundee Annexe

The services based here would move to the HQ at West Bell Street instead.

Oakley in Fife could also shut – with a new location for the services here still to be confirmed.

A consultation is being launched over the plans.

Deputy Chief Constable, Malcolm Graham said Police Scotland’s estate needed “to be fit for 21st century policing” as the buildings proposed for closure were revealed.

Dundee police stations review

Hilltown Police Station is currently the only one on the list which deals with members of the public on occasions.

The station, at the junction with North George Street, does have a public counter – which is not staffed.

Officers only answer the door to the public when the station is manned.

Within the review they said the building is only used by operational officers for “comfort breaks”.

The long-term future of Ryehill Police Station in the West End of Dundee has been under scrutiny for several years.

Ryehill Police Station – Dundee.

In 2016 the force took a decision to the keep the station opened after a backlash regarding it’s potential closure.

At the time the force said it was exploring options of a shared use.

The current review police have outlined the building currently serves “limited use”.

The Dundee Annexe building – situated next to main West Bell Street HQ – at the Dudhope Roundabout is the largest building in Dundee under review.

Dating back to the 1970s the five-storey building has no local police based within it.

Services in Fife are not as severely impacted under the current review.

Oakley is currently used by operational support divisional officers.

Meanwhile Police Scotland is also consulting on the future of Burntisland station, which has been vacant for more than three years and has been deemed surplus to requirements.

Deputy Chief Constable, Malcolm Graham reassured the public these proposals to axe these building wound’t impact on community policing.

‘Our presence in communities is not defined by buildings’

He said: “Our estate needs to be fit for 21st century policing, putting service enhancement, visibility, and engagement at the heart of the communities we serve.

“These are core components of the legitimacy and consent on which policing in Scotland relies.

“Our presence in communities is not defined by buildings but by the officers and staff who work there, and we have already introduced technology that enables our officers to remain in local areas, reducing the need for them to return to police stations to deal with paperwork.

“We are determined to continue to improve our visibility and accessibility, as well as to bring partners together to deliver services in the most efficient and effective way.”

