Former Grove Academy pupil set to appear on University Challenge tonight

Agnijo Banerjee's appearance 'should should give the whole of Dundee pride,' his dad says.

By Andrew Robson
Agnijo Banerjee, ex grove academy pupil on University Challenge
Agnijo Banerjee will appear on the quiz-show for a second time. Image: BBC

A former pupil from Grove Academy is set to appear on the hit BBC quiz show University Challenge.

Agnijo Banerjee will represent Cambridge’s Trinity College against Warwick in the latest episode of TV’s toughest quiz show.

The 23-year-old will make his second appearance in the show after the Trinity quartet beat the University of Manchester to reach the second round.

University Challenge airs on Monday evening at 8.30pm.

Parents ‘incredibly proud’ as son takes part in Univerity Challenge

Subhayu Banerjee, Agnijo’s father, says it is a dream come true for the Maths PhD student to take part in the show.

He said: “We are incredibly proud of Agnijo, he’s put so much hard work in to get this far.

“My wife and I only found out the show was airing yesterday and we’re both extremely excited to see him back on the telly.

“We used to watch the show together when Agnijo was 12 – he always said he wanted to be on the show.

Ex-Grove academy pupils appears on University Challenge
The Trinity College quartet during the previous round. Image: BBC

Subhayu added he is incredibly grateful to Grove Academy for supporting his son during his time there.

He said: “I think his appearance should give the whole of Dundee pride.

“He didn’t go to a fancy private school and Grove played a huge role in his journey.”

Ahead of Agnijo’s latest appearance, Subhayu said it’s a nail-biting experience watching his son on the TV.

“It can be nerve-racking watching the show but he had a brilliant performance in the first round.

“We’ll watch tonight’s show together with our fingers crossed.”

Agnijo was previously selected to represent the UK in an international maths competition back in 2018.

In 2021, the University of Dundee featured a team winning their debut match after competing on the show for the first time in 38 years.

