Home News Dundee

Excitement as popular Dundee bakery to open second branch in the city

Nicoll's Rosebank Bakery is opening a new shop.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Nicoll's Rosebank Bakery in Byron Street, Dundee Law.
Nicoll's Rosebank Bakery is to open a second branch in Dundee. Image: Google Street View

A popular Dundee bakery is to open its second shop in the city.

Nicoll’s Rosebank Bakery has built up a strong following from its Byron Street premises close to Dundee Law.

From 8am on Tuesday it will have a second branch in Dundee.

It is to open on the site of the former Sweet Treats dessert shop at 461 Strathmartine Road, Downfield.

Nicoll’s Rosebank Bakery to open in Downfield

The bakery made the announcement on Monday evening to its 7,500 followers.

It said: “Exciting news.

“Our second bakery location is opening tomorrow at 461 Strathmartine Road.

“The new shop will be providing all of your Nicolls favourites.

“We will be open 8am-2:30pm.

“We can’t wait to see you all soon.”

The former Sweet Treats dessert shop in, Strathmartine Road, Downfield
The Downfield shop will be on the site of the former Sweet Treats dessert shop in, Strathmartine Road, Downfield. Image: Google Street View

The post drew a positive response from members of the public.

One wrote: “Been so excited I’ve asked every time I’ve been in Byron St.”

Another person posted: “Brilliant I will definitely be in my element it’s not far from me.”

An excited user added: “Good business location, especially with the school just around the corner.”

Popular shop offers wide selection

Nicoll’s offers a selection of pies, sausage rolls, traybakes, cakes and pastries.

It is particularly renowned for its wedding cakes, birthday cakes, strawberry tarts, chocolate eclairs and chocolate strawberries.

Customers can additionally order treat boxes and party platters.

