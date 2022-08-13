5 bakeries you need to pay a visit to in Dundee for the best freshly made goods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

5 bakeries you need to pay a visit to in Dundee for the best freshly made goods

By Mariam Okhai
August 13 2022, 6.00am
dundee bakery
Top bakeries you need to visit in the city.

Nothing brings a smile on our faces like fresh bakes from the local bakery.

Here in Dundee we have an incredible array of bakeries to choose from to pick up morning rolls or freshly made doughnuts.

For many of us they are the places of our childhood and bring back nostalgic memories of treats after school, or first thing in the morning.

With so many options to pick up something on the go it can sometimes be hard to know where to get the best cakes and bakes.

Here is a list of five bakeries in the city that you need to try whether you are a local or visiting Dundee for the first time.

Clark’s Bakery

Known for their award winning pies, Clark’s Bakery is a family owned business which was first established in the 1950s.

Now in their 72nd year of business, the company produces freshly baked goods, pies, sausage rolls, bridies and a selection of cakes including Belgium biscuits, fondant fancies and empire biscuits.

With a total of seven locations across Dundee there is always a Clark’s Bakery just around the corner to pick up your freshly baked essentials from.

And, the Annfield Street bakery is open 24-hours so you can even grab yourself a bake after a night out.

Address’:

  • 3 Annfield Street, Dundee DD1 5JH
  • 3 Crichton Street, Dundee DD1 3AP
  • 173 Albert Street, Dundee DD4 6PX
  • 127 Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4DP
  • Highgate Centre, 114 High Street, Lochee, Dundee DD2 3BL
  • Orleans Place, 4, Dundee DD2 4BH
  • Scott Way, Pearce Ave, West Pitkerro Industrial Estate, Dundee DD5 3RX

Fisher & Donaldson

With 100 years in baking, Fisher & Donaldson know a thing or two about serving he best baked goods to their customers.

From their world famous fudge doughnuts to their savoury scotch pies and spinach rolls this bakery is the perfect place to stop for a filling lunch or a tasty treat.

They also have the option to order Fisher & Donaldson cakes as well as sending a gift to a loved one.

If you didn’t already know, you can order their fudge doughnuts in a giant size so you can enjoy your favourite treat with the whole family.

Address’:

  • 12 Whitehall Street, Dundee DD1 4AF
  • 300 Perth Road, Dundee DD2 1AN
  • 83 High Street, Lochee, Dundee DD2 3AT

Pretty Little Cakes

If you are looking for a small independent local baker to support, Pretty Little Cakes on Albert Street is a self-run cake shop.

Open on weekends, 24-year-old Hollie McNeil bakes all of the goods herself, with the help of her sister and father from time-to-time who sell her cakes to the Dundee community.

With a pink shop Pretty Little Cakes attracts a lot of attention and so do her beautiful bakes that keep customers coming back for more.

With the range of bakes and flavours changing each week you can expect everything from cakesicles, brownies and cupcakes.

Address: 73 Albert Street, Dundee DD4 6NZ

Raspberry and white chocolate cupcakes.

Nicoll’s Rosebank Bakery

A favourite for many locals is Nicoll’s Rosebank Bakery on Byron Street who offer a range of baked goods for any occasion.

This includes wedding cakes, birthday cakes, strawberry tarts, chocolate eclairs, savoury pies and chocolate strawberries.

Furthermore, with the ability to order treat boxes and party platters, you can enjoy the selection at personal or business events.

Address: 58-64 Byron Street, Dundee DD3 6EP

Rough & Fraser

With a friendly face at the till and great value for money, Rough and Fraser on Kinghorne Road is a perfect place to stop for a baked good.

With fresh rolls daily, cakes, pies and sausage rolls this bakery has a reputation for high quality goods at a tasty price.

And if you are an experimental foodie like myself, Rough and Fraser sell their own pie cases without a filling so you can make your own pies at home.

Address: 9-11 Kinghorne Road, Dundee, DD3 6PR

Try one of our delicious strawberry tarts made daily and they are available in all of our shops🍓🍓

Posted by Rough & Fraser on Friday, 24 August 2018

For more like this…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier