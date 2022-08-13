5 bakeries you need to pay a visit to in Dundee for the best freshly made goods

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nothing brings a smile on our faces like fresh bakes from the local bakery.

Here in Dundee we have an incredible array of bakeries to choose from to pick up morning rolls or freshly made doughnuts.

For many of us they are the places of our childhood and bring back nostalgic memories of treats after school, or first thing in the morning.

With so many options to pick up something on the go it can sometimes be hard to know where to get the best cakes and bakes.

Here is a list of five bakeries in the city that you need to try whether you are a local or visiting Dundee for the first time.

Clark’s Bakery

Known for their award winning pies, Clark’s Bakery is a family owned business which was first established in the 1950s.

Now in their 72nd year of business, the company produces freshly baked goods, pies, sausage rolls, bridies and a selection of cakes including Belgium biscuits, fondant fancies and empire biscuits.

With a total of seven locations across Dundee there is always a Clark’s Bakery just around the corner to pick up your freshly baked essentials from.

And, the Annfield Street bakery is open 24-hours so you can even grab yourself a bake after a night out.

Address’:

3 Annfield Street, Dundee DD1 5JH

3 Crichton Street, Dundee DD1 3AP

173 Albert Street, Dundee DD4 6PX

127 Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4DP

Highgate Centre, 114 High Street, Lochee, Dundee DD2 3BL

Orleans Place, 4, Dundee DD2 4BH

Scott Way, Pearce Ave, West Pitkerro Industrial Estate, Dundee DD5 3RX

Fisher & Donaldson

With 100 years in baking, Fisher & Donaldson know a thing or two about serving he best baked goods to their customers.

From their world famous fudge doughnuts to their savoury scotch pies and spinach rolls this bakery is the perfect place to stop for a filling lunch or a tasty treat.

They also have the option to order Fisher & Donaldson cakes as well as sending a gift to a loved one.

If you didn’t already know, you can order their fudge doughnuts in a giant size so you can enjoy your favourite treat with the whole family.

Address’:

12 Whitehall Street, Dundee DD1 4AF

300 Perth Road, Dundee DD2 1AN

83 High Street, Lochee, Dundee DD2 3AT

Pretty Little Cakes

If you are looking for a small independent local baker to support, Pretty Little Cakes on Albert Street is a self-run cake shop.

Open on weekends, 24-year-old Hollie McNeil bakes all of the goods herself, with the help of her sister and father from time-to-time who sell her cakes to the Dundee community.

With a pink shop Pretty Little Cakes attracts a lot of attention and so do her beautiful bakes that keep customers coming back for more.

With the range of bakes and flavours changing each week you can expect everything from cakesicles, brownies and cupcakes.

Address: 73 Albert Street, Dundee DD4 6NZ

Nicoll’s Rosebank Bakery

A favourite for many locals is Nicoll’s Rosebank Bakery on Byron Street who offer a range of baked goods for any occasion.

This includes wedding cakes, birthday cakes, strawberry tarts, chocolate eclairs, savoury pies and chocolate strawberries.

Furthermore, with the ability to order treat boxes and party platters, you can enjoy the selection at personal or business events.

Address: 58-64 Byron Street, Dundee DD3 6EP

Rough & Fraser

With a friendly face at the till and great value for money, Rough and Fraser on Kinghorne Road is a perfect place to stop for a baked good.

With fresh rolls daily, cakes, pies and sausage rolls this bakery has a reputation for high quality goods at a tasty price.

And if you are an experimental foodie like myself, Rough and Fraser sell their own pie cases without a filling so you can make your own pies at home.

Address: 9-11 Kinghorne Road, Dundee, DD3 6PR

