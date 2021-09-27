Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee University triumph with first University Challenge win in 38 years

By Katy Scott
September 27 2021, 10.03pm Updated: September 27 2021, 10.24pm
The Dundee team won their debut match on Monday.

The University of Dundee triumphed against the Royal Northern College of Music in their first round on University Challenge on Monday night.

Now the team will advance to the second round of the long running panel show hosted by Jeremy Paxman.

The student team won their debut match on Monday with 145 points. They were the first to represent the University of Dundee on the show in nearly 40 years.

First win in decades

The Dundee students took an early lead on the iconic quiz show, but their Manchester-based opponents refused to go down without a fight.

However the four teammates managed to pull ahead for a close win and secured a final score of 145-135.

Following their debut victory, the Dundee team will now progress to the second round of the competition with hopes of going all the way once more.

The University of Dundee secured their first and only University Challenge win against Durham University in 1983.

The current team is led by 27-year-old Barnaby Stonier, a PhD student studying pharmacology.

He is joined by third year anatomy student Conor Philip, 20, Jacob Spurrell, 27, who is in his first year of graduate medicine and the team’s youngest member 19-year-old biomedical science first year Olivia Russell.

Reclaiming the title

The University of St Andrews became the first Scottish institute to be crowned champions in 1982, with University of Dundee following suit a year later.

The 2021 team hope to reclaim the title for their school.

Dundee University have not had a team compete on University Challenge since their triumphant win in 1983.

