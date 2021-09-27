Dundee University triumph with first University Challenge win in 38 years

The University of Dundee triumphed against the Royal Northern College of Music in their first round on University Challenge on Monday night.

Now the team will advance to the second round of the long running panel show hosted by Jeremy Paxman.

The student team won their debut match on Monday with 145 points. They were the first to represent the University of Dundee on the show in nearly 40 years.

First win in decades

The Dundee students took an early lead on the iconic quiz show, but their Manchester-based opponents refused to go down without a fight.

However the four teammates managed to pull ahead for a close win and secured a final score of 145-135.

Following their debut victory, the Dundee team will now progress to the second round of the competition with hopes of going all the way once more.

The University of Dundee secured their first and only University Challenge win against Durham University in 1983.

The current team is led by 27-year-old Barnaby Stonier, a PhD student studying pharmacology.

He is joined by third year anatomy student Conor Philip, 20, Jacob Spurrell, 27, who is in his first year of graduate medicine and the team’s youngest member 19-year-old biomedical science first year Olivia Russell.

Reclaiming the title

The University of St Andrews became the first Scottish institute to be crowned champions in 1982, with University of Dundee following suit a year later.

The 2021 team hope to reclaim the title for their school.

Dundee University have not had a team compete on University Challenge since their triumphant win in 1983.