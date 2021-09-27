Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football St Johnstone

Callum Booth: St Johnstone players determined to mark Liam Craig’s record-breaking appearance with a win against Dundee

By Eric Nicolson
September 27 2021, 10.28pm
Liam Craig and Callum Booth.
Liam Craig’s team-mates weren’t able to help him mark his record-equalling appearance for St Johnstone by beating Hibs.

And that will make them even more determined to make sure his record-breaking one is a Perth victory.

If selected, the veteran midfielder will go past the 441 total he now shares with Steven Anderson against Dundee on Saturday.

And the prospect of turning it into a perfect afternoon for the club legend adds an extra layer of motivation for players who felt aggrieved at the controversial manner of their weekend defeat at Easter Road.

“We have a massive game on Saturday now,” said Callum Booth.

“Liam has been unbelievable for this club and is great about the changing room.

“Before games in the warm-up he is in our ear and gets us going. He really is a leader around the place.

“He is still fit as a fiddle and playing a huge part in this squad.

“Hopefully he can break the appearance record this week and we can get a win for him. He is such a good person and player.”

Parking their anger at the John Beaton penalty decision that defined Sunday’s 1-0 loss against Hibs will have been the first task of the working week at McDiarmid Park.

“We’d had a brilliant run against Hibs and really had the upper hand recently,” said Booth.

“It is disappointing to lose in any fashion but it hurts even more when it’s a decision the ref has made against us.

“You get them in the season and you hope they level themselves out. But sitting after the game it is hard to take.

“At the time I didn’t think it was a penalty. I’ve watched it back – it’s not a penalty.

“He is literally half a yard away and Boyle has volleyed it against him. Jamie’s hand is in against his body. There is nothing he can do.

“I just can’t see how it can be given when it’s so close.

“We were right in the game and the first goal was always going to be massive.

“Even when we went down to 10 men we created a couple of chances.”

No Jamie McCart

Saints will face Dundee without suspended centre-back, Jamie McCart.

“It’s frustrating and he was obviously angry and annoyed,” said Booth. “Rightly so.

“But Jamie will know himself that he shouldn’t have reacted like that for the second card.

“He has been such a good player for us so we will look forward to getting him back.”

Losing their first league game to Hibs as a result of Beaton’s spot-kick intervention is familiar territory for Saints.

The 2020/21 bounce-back against Jack Ross’s side wasn’t too bad, mind you.

“It’s so similar,” said Booth. “There was the penalty up at McDiarmid against Hibs in the last minute last season which was very soft.

“That lost us the game and the exact same happened on Sunday. It’s deja vu. So hopefully we can win the double again!”

