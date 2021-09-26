Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Callum Davidson: John Beaton penalty decision against St Johnstone ‘hard to take’

By Eric Nicolson
September 26 2021, 6.00pm
Martin Boyle scores from the spot.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has admitted that the defining moment of his team’s 1-0 defeat to Hibs was “hard to take”.

The Perth boss didn’t let frustration stray into fury when he reflected on referee John Beaton’s decision to award a second half penalty against his side.

But his initial conviction that it was the wrong call to penalise Jamie McCart when Martin Boyle’s shot was blasted at him from point-blank range stood firm after he watched the incident again on video.

“I’ve seen it back,” said Davidson. “And I think my first reaction was correct.

“I didn’t think Jamie’s hands were in a position where he was making himself bigger.

“I think the ball basically came off his chest area. The guy was a yard away from him.

“So realistically, I’m not quite sure.

“It’s disappointing because both teams were having a real go to win the game.

“To end up losing the game to that decision is quite hard to take, quite frustrating.

He added: “I think it’s really hard for the referees sometimes. For me, they’ve just got to be sure it’s a penalty.

“It would be different if Jamie’s hands were up high or trying to block the ball.

“As a defender, and I’m sure Jack (Ross) will say the same, I’d be disappointed to lose a penalty like that.

“I think it’s just very unfortunate how it’s affected the game.

“In the first 15 minutes I thought they were the better team then we came into it and had the better of the rest of the first half.

“It swung forward and back until the penalty decision.

“The energy levels and effort of the players when we went down to 10 men was still good.”

McCart’s red card

On McCart being sent off for letting his indignation get the better of him when he picked up a second yellow for sarcastically applauding one of the assistant referees, Davidson said: “It was frustration.

“It’s very hard to take as a player.

“The referees have difficult decisions to make – would VAR have helped? Maybe. But you can’t be sure what decision VAR would have made.

“We had a goal that was disallowed for offside against Hibs at the start of last season that was onside and had a last minute penalty given against us.

“There are similar themes at the start of this season but we’ll remain positive.

“Jamie will be missed for the next game but there were a lot of positive signs – Ali Crawford was superb and Chris Kane was excellent – and we’re getting boys back from injury.”

Liam Craig reached a significant milestone at Easter Road.

It was his 441st appearance, equalling Steven Anderson’s record.

