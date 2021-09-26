Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tam Courts believes ‘stonewall penalty’ denial denied Dundee United first win at Celtic Park in 29 years

By Ewan Smith
September 26 2021, 6.14pm
Tam Courts led his Dundee United side to a brilliant point at Celtic Park
Dundee United boss Tam Courts believes his side were a poor penalty decision away from claiming their first win at Celtic Park in 29 years.

Courts watched on with pride as his outstanding United picked up a richly-deserved 1-1 draw thanks to an equaliser from derby hero Ian Harkes.

Celtic hit the bar three times but were regularly pinned back by the brave United attack.

United could and should have had a penalty as Nicky Clark appeared to be bundled over by Cameron Carter-Vickers.

They also came close to winning it late on as sub Louis Appere found space inside the Celtic box, only to fire an effort straight at Joe Hart.

Dundee United were denied a penalty as Nicky Clark appeared to be bundled over by Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers

“I’m delighted with the performance and really proud of the players,” said Courts.

“It’s a huge step forward in terms of the players self-belief and them believing in what we are doing.

“But it’s also tinged with frustrating. We could have had what appeared to be a stonewall penalty in the first half.

“That might have resulted in Celtic going down to ten men.

“Then at the end we had a gilt-edged opportunity to put the game beyond Celtic with one of the last kicks of the ball.”

Tam Courts praises ‘bravery’ of his Dundee United players

Dundee United were outstanding at Celtic Park as a Harkes strike earned them a draw

Courts knows his side could have claimed a historic victory.

But he is delighted with the way his side matched the Glasgow giants.

“I asked for bravery, a strong mentality and for the players to show their quality. They did all three in abundance.

“They were able to come here and control huge parts of the game and create numerous chances.

“We earned our right to ride our luck.

“I have watched multiple games at this stadium over the years.

“I’ve seen Celtic beat St Mirren 6-0 and the supporters almost suck the ball into the net.

“I know one end of the spectrum – what this team, the supporters and this stadium can do.

“But with a bit of bravery and trust in each other you can apply pressure and go toe-to-toe with Celtic like we did.”

