Sport / Football / Dundee United

Louis Appere back on comeback trail as Dundee United boss Tam Courts hails striker’s ‘huge potential’

By Ewan Smith
September 10 2021, 8.06am Updated: September 10 2021, 8.08am
Louis Appere has been backed to shine this season by Dundee United boss Tam Courts
Louis Appere has been backed to shine this season by Dundee United boss Tam Courts

Louis Appere could return to the Dundee United side this month – with boss Tam Courts hailing the young striker’s ‘huge potential.’

Appere hasn’t started for United since a 0-0 draw with St Mirren in May but will resume full training for the Tannadice club next week.

He could be in line to feature in the Dundee derby next Sunday but is unlikely to be pushed back into the side too soon.

Appere, 22, has netted seven goals in 35 starts and has largely been used as an impact player – until now.

Louis Appere hasn’t played for Dundee United since facing St Mirren in May

And Courts is expecting big things when Appere does return to the fold.

“I’m a big fan of Louis as I was in my previous roles at the club,” said Courts.

“He’s at the perfect age now to announce his arrival and really stamp his authority on the this team. I think he has huge potential as a player.

“He’s at an age where he can show that.

“He’s different the other strikers and we consciously tried to avoid recruiting somebody in the transfer window of a similar profile to Louis.

“We believe in him and we believe he has an opportunity here.”

Scott McMann set for Dundee United debut as Ilmari Niskanen waits on work permit

Meanwhile, Courts is set to give a debut to new signing Scott McMann in Saturday's visit to St Mirren.

Meanwhile, Courts is set to give a debut to new signing Scott McMann in Saturday’s visit to St Mirren.

McMann arrived on transfer deadline day from Hamilton as a direct replacement for Jamie Robson.

But while McMann is ready to make his bow, United fans could have a further wait on Ilmari Niskanen.

The Finnish winger still seeking a work permit and could miss out if paperwork doesn’t arrive in time.

“The club is working as hard as it can on a work permit for Ilmari,” said Courts. “We hope to see him in action very soon.

Ilmari Niskanen is still waiting for work permit clearance to allow him to play for Dundee United

“Scott’s situation is clearer.

“He’s fit and available and there are no complications there. He’s raring to go.

“If you look at the stats closely, from a full-back’s perspective, he had the third most assists behind James Tavernier and one other.

“He brings attacking qualities, he’s vastly experienced and has come to the club to kick on. We’re delighted to have him here.”

